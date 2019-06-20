NAPLES, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Tech Systems, LLC is announcing the launch of their new severe weather alert system, AssetDoppler, a new, innovative system that identifies weather damage to commercial and can also be applied for residential properties. The system tracks damaging weather events including hail, tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, wind, snowstorms, wildfires and lightning. This new weather forensics software provides real-time alerts directly to clients' desktop or mobile devices, providing the most detailed data information about storms on the market, with coverage spanning all addresses and GPS coordinates in the U.S.

AssetDoppler Launches New Hi-Tech Severe Weather Alert System

Providing peace-of-mind to property managers and owners alike, AssetDoppler satisfies a need during severe weather events with factual reporting and warning system that protects properties and catches storm damage early so file claims can be made in a timely manner. Immediately after a weather event AssetDoppler sends out alerts.

Partner, Clifford "Chip" Olson, who has over twenty years' experience in property management states, "We saw the need for a full-service system that tracks all types of severe weather events, and relays the information to clients within minutes, enabling timely property insurance claims and speeds response time to emergency needs. Our system ensures the safety and protection of owners, staff and other personnel."

There are companies that track only hail damage, that charge $3,000 per year. AssetDoppler is a complete storm and event all-in-one advanced system for only $120 per year.

"We want to make our services and data affordable for everyone. Managing and safeguarding our clients' assets is our number one priority. With our alert acknowledgement system, we can ensure their properties have been inspected for damage in the wake of costly events, providing visibility not only into weather-related events, but also visibility into the management of those events," adds Olson.

AssetDoppler identifies storms through data collected from many weather and environmental sensors, including WSR-88 NEXRAD platform provided by the National Weather Service (NWS) and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Based on collected storm data, AssetDoppler will determine the severity and proximity to the client's property under surveillance, and alerts are generated and delivered via SMS to the property manager, homeowner, or designated operators of the property.

The information provided by AssetDoppler identifying weather damage to their clients' properties is accurate, not based on assumptions or weather predictions. Estimates show that 50% of commercial losses resulting from weather and other environmental events go overlooked or unclaimed. AssetDoppler is designed to make asset and property managers quickly aware of these events, preventing costly oversights.

