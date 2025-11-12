AssetFynd Appoints Jondean Haley as Chief AI Officer

Renowned expert in AI to advance AssetFynd's global leadership in financial asset recovery.

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - AssetFynd, the AI-powered global leader in financial asset recovery, today announced the appointment of Jondean Haley as Chief AI Officer. Mr. Haley brings an exceptional record of strategic AI leadership and innovation in agentic AI and AI governance, positioning AssetFynd for its next phase of global expansion and product evolution.

Mr. Haley's career spans leadership roles in data science, AI strategy, product management, system design and governance. He is recognized for his passion for customer and team success, leading innovations in governance-first agentic AI for regulated enterprises. Holding multiple AI patents, his expertise in data protection and privacy-by-design frameworks has made him a trusted leader in creating compliant, high-performance AI systems across international jurisdictions.

Mr. Haley's blend of strategic and technical AI leadership strengthens AssetFynd's ability to deliver secure, scalable, and globally compliant financial asset recovery solutions.

"Jondean's arrival represents a major milestone in AssetFynd's evolution," said Darren Jack, Founder and CEO of AssetFynd. "His visionary AI expertise, patent-level innovation, and command of global data compliance give us a powerful edge as we continue to scale. Following the July addition of powerhouse marketing leader Shaun Jackson as CMO, Jondean's appointment further rounds out an already strong and visionary team driving the future of fintech."

Mr. Haley commented, "I'm thrilled to join Darren and the AssetFynd team in our mission for customer success in asset recovery. I look forward to serving our enterprise customers with governance-first agentic AI, to find value others miss, while maintaining transparency, precision, and compliance to international data and AI regulations."

About AssetFynd

AssetFynd is an advanced AI-powered global platform that locates and recovers unclaimed financial assets quickly, securely, and at scale worldwide. We work directly with corporations, governments, and charities, and through strategic alliances with unclaimed property consulting and recovery firms, corporate insolvency practitioners, and wills and estates practitioners. By combining advanced AI-powered search and match technologies, global data, and decades of expertise, AssetFynd delivers a service that recovers lost corporate financial assets worldwide. AssetFynd manages the entire process of global searching, matching assets to owners, and filing claims for the benefit of you and your clients. To learn more visit www.AssetFynd.com .

