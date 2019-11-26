AssetLink Global Edge Intelligence Solutions Deliver Deep Oceanic and Atmospheric Insights

EVERGREEN, Colo., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetLink Global LLC today announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ) has appropriated the company's AssetPack™ IoT edge intelligence solutions for use in NOAA's advanced marine monitoring, tracking, and data analytics programs. AssetLink IoT solutions are purpose built offering the edge intelligence required by NOAA to accurately map changing oceanic conditions, precisely monitor temperature fluctuations, and generate complex marine analytics and weather forecasting models. AssetPack™ IoT interfaces may be easily and cost effectively installed on a wide range of marine assets -- including fishing vessels, drift trackers, and buoys -- in a distributed network configuration of smart sensors and geofences. According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, warmer than average temperatures are forecast for much of the U.S. this winter, underscoring demand for the increased visibility and situational awareness AssetLink IoT edge solutions are proven capable of delivering.

The state of U.S. fisheries is also in the spotlight with dramatically declining fish populations prompting a clarion call for broad scale adoption of real time remote monitoring and tracking solutions across the sector. In its October 2018 Status of U.S. Fisheries Annual Report submitted to U.S. Congress, NOAA detailed that all 479 federally managed fishing stock complexes are either overfished, at risk of overfishing, or are having to be rebuilt to sustainable levels.

"When we have oceanographic tracking and monitoring needs, we go first to AssetLink Global," said James Manning, NOAA's Northeast Fisheries Science Center. "[AssetLink] has met or exceeded our expectations in all components of the programs we have executed with them on the open water."

AssetPack™ is a solar battery powered solution comprising ubiquitous cellular and satellite connectivity, precision GPS tracking, sensor agnostic capabilities for real time data collection in unforgiving marine environments. AssetLink IoT solutions work with all oceanic and atmospheric sensors, and coupled with a GPS capable dual mode data communications, are capable of transmitting a wide range of marine metrics via high speed cellular or the recently upgraded Iridium ® satellite constellation. Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe, enabling connections to and from anywhere, in real time.

This, with an integrated solar power source and 7-10 year service life battery, offers the unobtrusive robustness and flexibility to gather a broad range of metrics in unforgiving marine environments. NOAA is currently deploying the AssetPack™ sensor interfaces in a variety of programs including, manned and unmanned vessel monitoring systems, fishery and fishing boat sensor monitoring, drifter buoy and asset tracking in open waters, and in fisheries across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. AssetPack™ seamlessly integrates with any sensor technology via industry standard analog and digital interfaces, and paired with next-gen processing and memory technologies, the solution is capable of measuring any sensor reading -- from temperature, flow rate, pressure, to advanced metrics such as salinity, pH, or CO2/O2 levels.

"AssetLink is proud to work alongside NOAA on this, and other important environmental initiatives," said David J. Goldstein, President & CEO of AssetLink. "Our IoT edge solutions provide NOAA with raw intelligence and insights gathered across remote networks of marine environments with the goal of improving our understanding of complex marine ecosystems."

About AssetLink Global

AssetLink is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and execution of remote monitoring systems and next-gen cloud IoT services, seamlessly connected over enterprise-grade communications networks. Best-in-class solutions combined with our growing provider ecosystem address the evolving needs of Fortune 500 and public sector organizations in industries including agriculture, heavy equipment & mining, oil & gas, maritime, and transportation.

About NOAA

NOAA is a major division of the U.S. Department of Commerce with 12,000 personnel worldwide and is the United States' government agency charged with understanding and predicting changes in climate, weather, oceans and coasts; sharing that knowledge and information with others; and conserving and managing coastal and marine ecosystems and resources. NOAA's reach goes from the surface of the sun to the depths of the ocean floor, supporting economic vitality and affecting more than one-third of America's gross domestic product.

Contact:

David J. Goldstein

AssetLink Global Phone:

+1 303.862.8745

info@assetlinkglobal.com



SOURCE AssetLink Global