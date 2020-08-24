AssetOwner.CO to launch a one-trillion-dollar investment community

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetOwner.CO today announced it would be officially launching its unique virtual intelligence-sharing hub for approved asset owners in early September.

Asset owners who are interested in becoming members can request access before then. Investment officers of pension funds and family offices from across the world, who manage an aggregated $0.5 trillion dollars, are already active users on the beta version of the invite-only platform. At launch, we expect to have users managing at least $1 trillion.

The private and secure digital platform will be the first of its kind, offering approved asset allocators access to a complimentary, exclusive, global peer-to-peer community where they can freely exchange ideas, insights, and investment perspectives.

"We developed the platform in response to the information gap that exists between asset owners globally. As a matter of fact, we are currently funded by a group of family offices and individuals associated with institutional investor organizations who saw the need for a platform like this because they experience this pain point themselves.

"We wanted to provide a private space where sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, insurance companies, and other asset owners could interact with their pre-defined peers who have similar interests and concerns," says CEO Pravin Raveendran.

He notes that AssetOwner.CO will screen those requesting access to assure the caliber of the userbase and the quality of the information shared on the platform.

Raveendran says in the ordinary course of events, asset owners have to travel to conferences to network with their peers, which is time-consuming and expensive – and they cannot be assured the information disseminated is entirely objective. "AssetOwner.CO will give asset owners access to a secure, confidential space where there is no sales agenda or unsolicited messaging."

When asset owners join the platform, they get immediate access to a network of their peers globally, with whom they can talk about investment challenges, ask questions, share insights or set up roundtables to deal with topics they would like to discuss. Users will drive all the interactions on the platform.

Raveendran says during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become even more crucial for asset owners to have a global forum where they can discuss with their peers how to navigate the unprecedented uncertainty and volatility in financial markets.

Asset allocators who are interested in being a part of the AssetOwner.CO community can visit www.assetowner.co to register for the official launch in September.

About AssetOwner.CO

AssetOwner.CO is a Singapore-based company that owns and manages a digital platform that offers asset owners complimentary access to a global, virtual intelligence-sharing hub. The firm was founded by Pravin Raveendran, who has held various senior positions in the investment industry, including that of Chief Strategy Officer at the Mizuho Bank hedge fund data and research subsidiary, Eurekahedge.

