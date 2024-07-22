Assets from Smart Glass Tint Lamination Facilities Go to Auction on August 1st

In an assignment for the benefit of creditors, Tiger Group and Liquidity Services offer high quality equipment from facilities in California and Taiwan

HAYWARD, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group and Liquidity Services will offer high-utility assets from two smart glass tint lamination facilities in a timed, online auction on Aug. 1.

Bidders have the opportunity to acquire late-model, well-maintained test-and-measurement, laboratory and support equipment, along with assets such as robots, ovens, reactors, chillers, mixers, centrifuges, computers and office furniture. Represented brands include Agilent, ABB, Atonometrics, Bruker, TA Instruments, Thermo Scientific, Nikon, and many more.

A broad array of assets from 2 smart class tint lamination facilities are available via online auction on August 1. The assets on offer include a NPC Incorporated LM-A-140x200 Production Laminator. The sale also features 3 Atonometrics Light Soakers

"On behalf of our partner Liquidity Services, we are pleased to be selected for this project," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "The auction will offer a variety of state-of-the-art equipment from two exceptional facilities in Hayward, California, and Taiwan. The technology used to manufacture the smart glass was of the highest quality."

The timed, online auction closes on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. (PT). Bidding opens on Thursday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger.com.

The manufacturer won global recognition for its AI-powered smart glass system, which uses connected, on-premises cameras, components and sensors to tint and clear in response to changing weather conditions. The company served sectors such as aviation, healthcare, higher education, life sciences and commercial and residential real estate.

"The company made significant investments, not only in its proprietary technology, but in more general-purpose machinery and equipment as well," said Nick Jimenez, Vice President of Global Business Development at Liquidity Services. "There are exceptional opportunities in this sale for a wide array of companies and bidders."

Highlights of the online auction include:

(3) Atonometrics 820765A & 820794A Light Soakers

NPC Incorporated LM-A-140x200 Production Laminator

Ross VMC-2 3-Axis Jacketed Industrial Mixer

Bruker Vertex 70 FTIR and Shimadzu UV-3600plus UV-Vis Spectrophotometers

TA Instruments Q2000 Differential Scanning Calorimeter and Q500 Thermogravimetric Analyzer

Resodyne LabRAM II Acoustic Mixer

Agilent 5975C Inert GCMS System w 6890N Network GC System

Agilent 1200 Series HPLC System

Thermo Scientific iCAP 7400 Radial ICP Spectrometer

2006 De Dietrich Rosenmund Filter Dryer

(6) Chemglass Jacketed Reactors

2014 ABB AB IRB 6640 M2004 6-Axis Clean Room Robots

Keyence MD-V9900F/ML-G9310F 3-Axis YVO4/CO2 Laser Marker

Bruker DektakXT Contact Profilometer

J.A. Woollam M-2000/ESM-300 Spectroscopic Ellipsometer

Nikon L300ND Eclipse Microscope

2017 Shuttleworth Buffer Station

2017 De Dietrich 200L Glass-Lined Jacketed Reactor

Bry-Air VFB-9-G4-3050-DXP-DXA-HWA Industrial Dehumidifier

(8) M . Braun LabMaster Isolator Gloveboxes

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/global-smart-glass-manufacturer/

Inspections are available on Monday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) at the Hayward facility. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

About Tiger Group

Tiger Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston and Toronto. https://tigergroup.com/

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills. https://liquidityservices.com/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group