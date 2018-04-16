Assets of General Motors' former Janesville facility to be auctioned as part of redevelopment

The auction is being conducted by Professional Industrial Appraisal LLC (PIA), an Indiana-based appraisal and asset recovery project firm. The firm has more than 35 years' experience providing total asset evaluation for commercial and industrial businesses.

To enable online bidding, PIA is hosting the sale on AUCTO.COM, an industrial equipment marketplace and auction platform. Beginning on Monday April 23rd, the auction will span four days, with each sale starting at 10 a.m. (CDT). Interested buyers are invited to register on www.aucto.com to participate in the auction.

For a listing of each sale's catalog, click here.

Featured equipment includes:

Day one: 300+ ABB IRB 6400 Robots

Day two: electrical controls, PLCs and drives, and transformers

Day three: pumps, motors, spare parts, and tanks

Day four: plant support, overhead cranes, and shop equipment

About AUCTO.COM

AUCTO.COM is an online marketplace for used and surplus industrial equipment and machinery. Its platform allows sellers to list and sell their surplus industrial assets via online auctions and fixed priced listings. Its sellers include large industrial auction houses, used machinery dealers and businesses looking to host and sell their surplus through online auctions. Unlike other listing platforms, AUCTO.COM actively markets assets on behalf of their sellers through email, social, PPC and telemarketing campaigns. For buyers, it provides an opportunity for businesses and equipment dealers to source industrial parts and machinery at liquidation pricing. Its bidding engine focuses on providing bidders with a transparent and fair bidding system, while providing all the features they would expect from an online ecommerce site.

To learn more about selling or buying on AUCTO.COM, please visit www.aucto.com.

