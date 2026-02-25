AssetView Launches Privacy-First Personal Investment Dashboard with Advisor-Grade Analytics and Optional AI Portfolio Insights

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AssetView, a privacy-first financial technology company, today announced the launch of its personal investment dashboard for individual investors. The platform provides a unified view of investment data across financial relationships and asset classes, applying comprehensive analytics to deliver actionable insights into specific holdings and an investor's overall portfolio. AssetView tracks net worth over time, brings financial planning into clear focus, and helps surface and evaluate opportunities. Investors can see how changes to a single holding may affect long-term outcomes—supporting more informed decisions with confidence.

AssetView's founders previously built Mainstreet Commerce into an innovative, industry-leading order-management platform that today is part of Salesforce. Now, they are bringing that same entrepreneurial innovation, technical expertise, and commitment to security and privacy to personal investment management.

"AssetView brings investors tools that historically have been available only to advisors," said Nicholas Laurie, CEO of AssetView. "Investors can track net worth and performance, evaluate risk and return, manage diversification across multiple dimensions, and execute confidently on a plan for their financial future. The personal investor is in the driver's seat with a clear view of their global financial picture, powered by analytics and insights that help surface actionable opportunities."

The platform features AssetView's AI Insight Engine—an optional, privacy-first way to generate AI portfolio analysis. Investors choose what portfolio data to share by selecting their preferred level of detail. "Investor privacy is protected by routing interactions through AssetView's secure infrastructure," said Laurie. "The same interaction method is used by AssetView's AI Import Engine, an option that enables investors to import financial data from CSV, XML, JSON, Excel, or text files. This is the next generation of personal control and clarity in investing."

Another key module of AssetView, Life Planner, enables investors to run what-if models that project net worth at any future point in time. The tool evaluates investment strategies alongside life events such as retirement, education funding, or purchasing a second home—combining performance assumptions, spending patterns, and other variables. Investors can explore how choices and market conditions may shape long-term outcomes and identify what's driving results, including concentrations, gaps, or exposures. Example scenarios include: "What if I retire at 62 versus 65?" and "How would reallocating to higher-return asset classes today affect my net worth in 5 years?"

AssetView also supports tax-efficient planning and liquidity management, including identification of tax-loss harvesting opportunities and projected cash-flow tracking to help plan for upcoming obligations, distributions, and major life expenses.

AssetView is built on a privacy-first architecture with end-to-end encryption, designed to put investors in control of their credentials and personal financial data.

Following a closed beta, AssetView is now accessible at assetview.com. AssetView Essential Edition is free, with premium plans available.

Note: AssetView is for informational purposes only and does not provide investment, tax, or legal advice.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Assetview