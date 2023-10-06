Assiduous client, Olus Education secures its first external funding round to finance the first steps of the business' expansion into the UK market

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assiduous Corp Ltd. ("Assiduous"), the corporate finance autopilot making aspiring growth companies financeable, is pleased to announce the first successful financing completed by an Assiduous client.

Today, Olus Academy Ltd., trading as Olus Education, the leading provider of digital literacy education in Irish schools and homes secures its first external funding round. The equity investment from a syndicate of private investors, co-funded by Enterprise Ireland from its Innovative HPSU Fund, was raised to finance the first steps of the business' expansion into the UK market.

Assiduous was recently launched by experienced capital markets executives Fergal Meegan and Barry Murphy to develop a digital platform to prepare business owners for efficient and credible market engagement and capital raising.

Diarmuid Ó Muirgheasa, Chief Executive Officer at Olus Education, commented "Assiduous made an invaluable contribution to enabling myself and Gavin to close this investment round. With support from our new investors, Enterprise Ireland and from Assiduous, we feel strongly positioned to execute on the next phase of our growth plan, building our distribution channels for the UK market and continuing to invest in our learning platform".

Fergal Meegan, Chief Executive Officer at Assiduous commented "We are privileged to support Diarmuid and Gavin make the investment case for bringing their digital literacy solution to an international audience. We are building Assiduous to provide persistent support to business owners through their entire lifecycle so that access to finance is not a barrier for them in fulfilling their growth potential." 

About Olus Education

At-home or in-school, Olus Education supports digital learning wherever it happens. Our mission is to empower students and teachers to use digital tools effectively - transforming digital literacy for the next generation. Olus Education gives teachers the tools to make learning digital skills easy and fun for students, regardless of the teachers' own skills or confidence around technology, leading to impactful learning opportunities for students and reduced workload for teachers.

For more information, visit https://www.olus.education/

Follow Olus on https://www.linkedin.com/company/olus-education/.

About Assiduous

Assiduous is the corporate finance autopilot making aspiring growth companies financeable. Assiduous is a capital markets technology company dedicated to helping business owners of aspiring growth companies build valuable businesses and achieve financial independence. Assiduous is developing a digital platform to do the heavy lifting to prepare business owners and executive teams for efficient and credible market engagement and capital raising.

For more information, visit www.assiduous.tech

Follow Assiduous on https://www.linkedin.com/company/assiduous

