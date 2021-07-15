Assignar announces robust integration with Acumatica ERP: contractors are on their way to more productivity and profitability with a seamless tie between budgets and schedules

DENVER, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assignar , a cloud-based construction operations platform for heavy civil & infrastructure self-perform general and subcontractors, today announced a new integration with partner Acumatica Construction Edition , an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software designed for construction contractors. The integration allows for more efficient and accurate workflows between the office and field that improve contractors' profitability and support expedited payment.

Construction productivity and profitability have been bogged down by increasing regulations, the skilled labor shortage, and more, forcing contractors to spend more time on non-optimal activities like paperwork and data entry. The Assignar and Acumatica integration allows contractors to refocus their attention from these non-optimal tasks back to their businesses.

"Acumatica Construction Edition and Assignar complement each other perfectly. The field operations side of Assignar, including features like equipment management and resource scheduling, feeds seamless data to Acumatica and vice versa, eliminating redundancy between operations and the financial back office. This integration and partnership with Assignar highlights the true capabilities of cloud construction software." - Mike Gillum, Product Specialist, Acumatica Construction Edition

The combination of Acumatica and Assignar enables a complete operations management solution for mutual customers. ERP data such as worker and equipment definitions, cost codes and work orders flow directly into Assignar's planning, optimization and tracking solution. Timesheet and completed work data can be fed back into Acumatica for payroll and invoicing. With the consistent, steady flow of this data, contractors can explore a more holistic view of their business's financials and operations.

"We aim to simplify our customers' operations while helping them to become more competitive, and this partnership is a key part of that. The integration creates unprecedented, near real-time insight into operations from the Acumatica ERP. This combination of ERP and Construction Field Operations Management is a game-changer for our customers, especially in terms of productivity, efficiency, and cash flow." - Marcel Broekmaat, CPO, Assignar

As the partnership grows, Acumatica and Assignar plan to explore further integration points. To learn more about this solution, request a free demonstration or visit www.assignar.com

About Acumatica

Acumatica ERP delivers adaptable cloud and mobile technology with a unique all-inclusive user licensing model, enabling a complete, real-time view of your business anytime, anywhere. Through our worldwide network of partners, Acumatica provides the full suite of integrated business management applications, including Financials , Distribution , Manufacturing , Project Accounting , Field Service , Retail-Commerce , Construction , and CRM . There is only one true Cloud ERP platform designed for mid-sized customers – Acumatica.

Acumatica is owned by EQT Partners , one of the world's leading investment companies. EQT acquired Acumatica through the same investment vehicle that holds IFS (Fund VII, IGT Holdings). The IFS-Acumatica partnership forms a global cloud ERP powerhouse. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com

About Assignar

Founded in 2014 by Sean McCreanor and Marko Tomic, Assignar is a cloud-based construction operations platform that helps self-perform general and subcontractors improve productivity and operations, such as labor, crew and equipment management, resource-loaded scheduling, field data, timesheets and more. The company was born out of Sean's construction business while he was trying to solve problems of scale related to the office and the field. Assignar works with hundreds of customers, ranging from multinational, multi-billion dollar companies to specialist contractors with as few as five crews. Assignar's customers operate in infrastructure, road, rail, civil, utilities, and other construction disciplines. The company has offices in Denver, Colorado and Sydney, Australia, and is backed by Fifth Wall , Ironspring Ventures , Our Innovation Fund (OIF) , and Tola Capita l. For more information, visit www.assignar.com .

