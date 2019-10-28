Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Chadwell Joins Mantese Honigman, PC

TROY, Mich., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantese Honigman, PC is pleased to announce that Kenneth R. Chadwell has joined the firm as a partner. Mr. Chadwell was an Assistant U.S. Attorney with the United States Department of Justice for the past 29 years, most recently as Deputy Chief, National Security. He was also a Counter-Terrorism Prosecutor and Senior Litigation Counsel with the DOJ. During his tenure as Assistant U.S. Attorney, he distinguished himself with the National Security Prosecutions Award, the Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service, a Director's Award from the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, and the Department of Homeland Security, National Security Investigations Award.

Mr. Chadwell will handle matters involving white collar criminal defense, federal grand jury investigations, national security matters, business litigation, and corporate compliance and investigations.

Mantese Honigman, PC is a law firm handling all issues affecting businesses and their owners, including shareholder and LLC member disputes, oppression issues, real estate issues, compliance with fiduciary duties, criminal defense, protecting trade secrets, contract disputes, and drafting employment agreements, buy-sell agreements, and shareholder and operating agreements.

Mantese Honigman, PC has headquarters in Troy, Michigan and additional offices in Manhattan and St. Louis.

