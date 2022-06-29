Assistcargo Partners with Tive in Latin America to Elevate the Protection of High-value Asset Shipments and Provide Innovative Risk Management Services for Insurance in All Industries

BOSTON and MIAMI, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-transit visibility provider Tive and Assistcargo, a leader in logistics risk management, announced a cooperative agreement where Tive will provide its real-time location and condition tracking devices for customers of Assistcargo to offer Assistcargo's active shipment and monitoring to its customers in Latin America.

Assistcargo is the Logistics Risk Management solution chosen by manufacturing and automotive companies, insurers and reinsurers operating in Latin America to ensure assets arrive on time and in full. With more than two decades of experience and millions of protected trips, the prevention programs of Assistcargo have proven to be highly effective. A multidisciplinary team of professionals prepares and manages specific loss prevention plans using world-class operational and technology resources.

"We are convinced our risk management approach leverages the best technology and processes complemented with proven operational protocols that enable the active management of shipments before a deviation or incident occurs. The opportunity to combine our best-of-breed practices with Tive's hyper-accurate visibility solution fills us with pride and drives Assistcargo to deliver the highest quality of our services to our customers," said Jose Luis Anselmi, Founder of Assistcargo.

"Tive is excited to work with the team from Assistcargo to provide the visibility required to optimize claims and risk management associated with every shipment," said Krenar Komoni, Founder and CEO of Tive. "Tive adds active monitoring of location and condition to the risk management process that Assistcargo has developed, and when an exception such as loss or damage happens, Tive shows exactly when and where an incident happened - making it simple to alleviate any further delays or damages, or even help with processing claims and document breakdowns in the shipment process."

About Tive

Tive is a leading provider of real-time supply chain visibility insights that help logistics professionals actively manage their in-transit shipments' location and condition. Tive helps shippers and logistics service providers (LSP) eliminate preventable delays, damage, and shipment failures. Tive's solution provides data generated by its industry-leading trackers allowing clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve their customers' experience, and unlock supply chain insights in an actionable real-time manner. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About Assistcargo

Assistcargo is the leader in Argentina's transportation risk management market and has expanded its leadership to the entire region based on developing multiple loss control tools for national and international transportation. Its Risk management model gives significant importance to transport insurance, working jointly with the insurance market to achieve the most efficient equation. Assistcargo helps insurers improve transport security standards and their visibility in the logistics chain, reducing the inherent risks of logistics and the impact of stolen goods and contaminated products entering the market - while protecting its brand value. The company, with its headquarters in Buenos Aires, has offices in the United States, Mexico, Chile, and Uruguay and has just inaugurated its operation in Peru. Contact us at www.assistcargo.com

CONTACT: Jim Waters, [email protected]

SOURCE Tive, Inc.