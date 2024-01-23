Assisted Living Software Market Forecasted at USD 682.51 Million through 2024-2028, Empowering Facilities with Advanced Digital Solutions | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the coming years, the Assisted Living Software Market is set for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 682.51 million at a notable CAGR of 15.9% between 2023 and 2028. This growth is influenced by factors such as the aging baby boomer population, the rising need for electronic medication administration record (eMAR) integration, and the escalating demand for enhanced quality of care. To get insights on Assisted living software, a specialized suite of digital tools, designed to efficiently manage assisted living facilities. Download a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Assisted Living Software Market 2024-2028

In this dynamic market, several prominent players are shaping the landscape through strategies like strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product/service launches. Notable companies include AL Advantage LLC, CarePredict Inc., Curenta LLC, PointClickCare Technologies Inc., RealPage Inc., Yardi Systems Inc., and more.

In this comprehensive analysis, Technavio categorizes the Assisted Living Software Market based on Deployment, Application & Region.

Deployment: Cloud-based and On-premisess

Application: Appointment Scheduling, Resource Allocation, and Documentation of Services

Region: APAC, Europe , North America , The Middle East and Africa and South America

Future Outlook

Despite challenges like data privacy concerns, the market is anticipated to thrive during the forecast period. Drivers such as the aging baby boomer population and increased adoption of analytics in assisted living software are expected to fuel growth. However, challenges related to data security and privacy might hinder the market's progress.

