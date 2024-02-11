Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market 2023-2027 | US$ 8.23 billion growth is expected between 2022 to 2027 | Rising infertility rates and obesity-linked cases to boost growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market is expected to grow by USD 8.23 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market is growing due to rising infertility rates and obesity-linked cases. This rise boosts the demand for various procedures like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Artificial Insemination, Embryo Transfer, Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Cryopreservation, Ovulation Induction, Reproductive Endocrinology, Ovarian Stimulation, and Male Infertility Treatments. These advancements cater to the expanding needs of individuals seeking fertility solutions, amplifying the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market's growth trajectory. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.37 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

The market is segmented by application (fertility clinics, hospitals, and others), type (IVF and artificial insemination), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Europe is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing elderly population facing infertility issues due to declining egg quality, impacting couples' ability to conceive. The largest contributors to the regional market are Italy, the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.

Cook Group Inc., CRITEX GmbH, Cryolab Ltd., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Ferring BV, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IMV Technologies, Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc., KITAZATO Corp., Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., Pantec Engineering AG, Smiths Group Plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health, Vitrolife AB, XiltriX International, and Genea Ltd.

Cook Group Inc. - The company offers MNC Benchtop incubator. To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Segmentation Analysis

The fertility clinics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in infertility clinic success rates worldwide is a major element that will impact the influx of patients seeking infertility treatment. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Leading Trend - The increase in the number of single-parent families, driving demand for services like Egg Freezing, Sperm Freezing, Donor Egg, Donor Sperm, Oocyte Retrieval, Blastocyst Transfer, Reproductive Surgery, Embryo Cryopreservation, and Fertility Preservation.

The increase in the number of single-parent families, driving demand for services like Egg Freezing, Sperm Freezing, Donor Egg, Donor Sperm, Oocyte Retrieval, Blastocyst Transfer, Reproductive Surgery, Embryo Cryopreservation, and Fertility Preservation. Significant Challenges - The challenge of mitigating side effects linked to infertility treatments like Surrogacy, The increasing number of single-parent families is a primary trend shaping growth. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Fertility clinics offer a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including in vitro fertilization (IVF), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and donor insemination (DI). Surrogacy services provide an option for individuals unable to carry a pregnancy. Additional techniques such as assisted hatching, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and cryopreservation enhance success rates and allow for genetic screening. Ovulation induction aids in stimulating egg production, while embryo transfer facilitates implantation. Together, these methods offer hope and options for individuals and couples facing fertility challenges.

