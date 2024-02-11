Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market 2023-2027 | US$ 8.23 billion growth is expected between 2022 to 2027 | Rising infertility rates and obesity-linked cases to boost growth

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market is expected to grow by USD 8.23 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market is growing due to rising infertility rates and obesity-linked cases. This rise boosts the demand for various procedures like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Artificial Insemination, Embryo Transfer, Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Cryopreservation, Ovulation Induction, Reproductive Endocrinology, Ovarian Stimulation, and Male Infertility Treatments. These advancements cater to the expanding needs of individuals seeking fertility solutions, amplifying the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market's growth trajectory. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by application (fertility clinics, hospitals, and others), type (IVF and artificial insemination), and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Europe is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing elderly population facing infertility issues due to declining egg quality, impacting couples' ability to conceive. The largest contributors to the regional market are Italy, the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. 

Company Profile:

Cook Group Inc., CRITEX GmbH, Cryolab Ltd., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Ferring BV, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IMV Technologies, Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc., KITAZATO Corp., Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., Pantec Engineering AG, Smiths Group Plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health, Vitrolife AB, XiltriX International, and Genea Ltd.

Cook Group Inc. - The company offers MNC Benchtop incubator.

Segmentation Analysis

The fertility clinics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The significant rise in infertility clinic success rates worldwide is a major element that will impact the influx of patients seeking infertility treatment.

  • Leading Trend - The increase in the number of single-parent families, driving demand for services like Egg Freezing, Sperm Freezing, Donor Egg, Donor Sperm, Oocyte Retrieval, Blastocyst Transfer, Reproductive Surgery, Embryo Cryopreservation, and Fertility Preservation. 
  The challenge of mitigating side effects linked to infertility treatments like Surrogacy, The increasing number of single-parent families is a primary trend shaping growth.

Fertility clinics offer a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including in vitro fertilization (IVF), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and donor insemination (DI). Surrogacy services provide an option for individuals unable to carry a pregnancy. Additional techniques such as assisted hatching, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and cryopreservation enhance success rates and allow for genetic screening. Ovulation induction aids in stimulating egg production, while embryo transfer facilitates implantation. Together, these methods offer hope and options for individuals and couples facing fertility challenges.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Landscape

Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Application

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

