Assisted Reproductive Technology Market size is set to grow by USD 8.23 billion from 2023-2027, Increase in rate of infertility and obesity-related cases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global assisted reproductive technology market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.23 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.79% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market 2023-2027

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.37 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Cook Group Inc., CRITEX GmbH, Cryolab Ltd., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Ferring BV, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., IMV Technologies, Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc., KITAZATO Corp., Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., Pantec Engineering AG, Smiths Group Plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health, Vitrolife AB, XiltriX International, and Genea Ltd.

Market Driver

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market has witnessed significant growth, particularly in the areas of intratubal insemination and fertility clinics. Single women, including those with minor fertility conditions and those who are divorced, separated, widowed, or not married, have doubled in number since the start of the decade. They face challenges such as financial aid, health insurance, child care, and support from absent parents.

ART includes various techniques like ovarian stimulation, embryo transfer, and fertility drugs. Ethical issues, prematurity, reduced success rates, and socio-ethical concerns are also prevalent in ART. Key procedures include intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination, and intravaginal insemination. ART also encompasses gamete and embryo cryopreservation, surrogacy, and fertility medication for men and women.

Market Challenges

Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), including Intravitrous Fertilization (IVF) and related procedures, have been subject to debate due to potential side effects. While these treatments offer high success rates, they can cause stress, complications, and multiple pregnancies. Side effects may include bleeding, cramping, bloating, constipation, breast tenderness, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, and severe stomach pains. Intratubal insemination, minor fertility conditions, same-sex couples, single women, and various fertility treatments are offered at clinics and hospitals.





Ethical issues, prematurity, reduced success rates, and various fertility medications are also considerations. Socio-ethical issues, surrogacy, cryopreservation, and crude birth rate further expand the ART market landscape. Men and women alike utilize these treatments, with fresh and frozen donor options available. Ovaries, uterus, vagina, placenta, and female fertility are key areas of focus. Late marriages, stressful lifestyles, same-sex marriages, and various fertility conditions influence the demand for ART.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Fertility clinics

1.2 Hospitals

1.3 Others Type 2.1 IVF

2.2 Artificial insemination Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Fertility clinics- The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market is segmented by application into various categories, including Intratubal insemination, treatment for minor fertility conditions, same-sex couples, single women, and infertility treatments provided in fertility clinics and hospitals. ART solutions are applied to address issues related to the ovaries, uterus, vagina, placenta, and female fertility. Factors such as late marriages, stressful lifestyles, and socio-ethical issues like same-sex marriages contribute to the increasing demand for fertility treatments.

The World Health Organization reports that infertility affects an estimated 15% of couples worldwide, with men and women equally affected. Ethical issues surrounding fertility treatment, such as prematurity, reduced success rates, and the use of fresh or frozen non-donor and donor gametes, are under constant scrutiny. Fertility drugs, surrogacy, cryopreservation, and fertility medication are essential components of ART.

However, lifestyle factors like smoking, alcoholism, and drug addiction can negatively impact fertility and reduce the success rate of ART treatments. The crude birth rate and human rights campaigns also influence the ART market. Overall, the ART market caters to a diverse range of applications, addressing the complexities of infertility and striving to improve the chances of conception for millions of couples worldwide.

Research Analysis

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market encompasses various treatments and techniques used to enhance female fertility, including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), and Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT). These technologies address issues such as smoking, alcoholism, and drug addiction, which can negatively impact fertility. Socio-ethical concerns arise with the use of ART, including surrogacy, uterus and vagina transplants, and the ethical implications of manipulating embryos and the placenta.

Late marriages, stressful lifestyles, and crude birth rates further contribute to the demand for ART. Men and women alike seek fertility treatment, with ethical issues surrounding the use of fresh non-donor and frozen non-donor gametes and embryos. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the importance of addressing these concerns while ensuring access to safe and effective ART for all.

Market Research Overview

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market encompasses a range of medical interventions to help individuals and couples achieve pregnancy. Technologies such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), and Surrogacy are commonly used procedures. These techniques manipulate eggs, sperm, or embryos to increase the chances of successful implantation and pregnancy.

The Crude and refined oils, fertility drugs, and various other materials used in ART processes are essential components of the market. The market is driven by factors such as increasing infertility rates, advancements in technology, and growing awareness and acceptance of ART. The use of advanced technologies like Frozen embryos, donor eggs, and donor sperm also contributes to the market's growth.

The placement of embryos in the uterus using various methods like Hysteroscopic and laparoscopic procedures is also a significant aspect of the ART market. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for infertility treatments and advancements in technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Fertility Clinics



Hospitals



Others

Type

IVF



Artificial Insemination

Geography

Europe



North America



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

