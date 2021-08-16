assisTek Announces Collaboration with Mobile ECG/EKG Technology Company

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- assisTek, a boutique eSource company known for providing customized solutions to support clinical trial teams for two and a half decades, has collaborated with a California health technology company to integrate ECG/EKG capabilities into its eSource platform for clinical trials.

This latest technology integration expands assisTek's eCOA offerings by allowing for ECG/EKG data to be gathered and reviewed in real time on any of its eCOA devices, including tablets and smartphones. It also provides for increased safety and improved data quality and flow, while reducing the burden on the patient.

The integration is the first of its kind.

"KardioScreen from iMedrix is an innovative, FDA cleared, mobile, cloud-connected ECG/EKG device that simplifies the process of heart monitoring in a wide variety of settings," said Cindy Howry, assisTek President. "In the context of a clinical trial, it allows us to allow a full step in the process. In short, it's a perfect addition to our growing list of capabilities."

iMedrix founder and CEO, Srikanth (Sree) Jadcherla, said the partnership is "an ideal entry for iMedrix into U.S. Pharma's decentralized clinical trials, and constitutes a continuation of the projects iMedrix has been doing with pharmaceutical companies in Asia, Europe, and Africa."



assisTek has created a video to demonstrate how the integration between KardioScreen and the assisTek eCOA platform can serve patients, healthcare providers, and clinical researchers: https://youtu.be/eZV4CW2sIcs.

About assisTek

assisTek is an eSource company that provides solutions for field-based and site-based electronic data capture of clinical outcome assessments, including Patient Reported Outcomes (PROs), Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs), Observer Reported Outcomes (ObsROs), and Performance Outcomes (PerfOs). The company has delivered solutions for more than 500 clinical trials while supporting 90 different languages in 80 different countries and has experience in 46 therapeutic areas, including rare and ultra-rare diseases.

About iMedrix

iMedrix provides cutting-edge medical technology through KardioScreen, a totally mobile, 12/6 lead, FDA-cleared electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG). iMedrix provides diagnostic solutions directly to EMR systems, producing clinical grade ECG traces with device accuracy proved in more than 200,000 ECGs globally. iMedrix is committed to revolutionizing cardio health care with its Artificial intelligence (AI), Cloud Technology, and Machine learning (ML) for quick diagnosis and accurate clinical decisions. www.imedrix.com (1-866-IMEDRIX)



