assistek Announces Official Partnership with Denmark-Based Crown Tech to Expand Footprint on a Global Scale

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- assisTek, a leader in innovative eClinical technology and eSource solutions for clinical research, today announced its strategic partnership with Crown Tech, a leading technology, consulting, and software development company based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

assisTek, which is focused on delivering industry-leading eCOA solutions for clinical research, is rapidly expanding its client base in the EU, particularly in the Nordic region. The company believes this partnership will enhance their technical, operational, and support capabilities in the EU. "These initiatives are part of assisTek's strategy to build on its strong presence in the US and will significantly bolster our technical and support capabilities in the EU. This partnership will further expand the global capabilities of assisTek and give our EU partners enhanced, on-the-continent resources to leverage in their research trials," stated Jon Osifchin, Vice President of Technology for assisTek.

assisTek is known for its boutique approach to their clients' trials, combining their executive team's vast expertise in the eCOA space with their cloud-based TEK Studio platform that has been purpose-built and improved upon over the last 20 years. With extensive investment into the platform in recent years, this partnership marks yet another milestone in a long history of solid performance from assisTek.

Crown Tech will bring design, technology, and a regional presence into the EU as assisTek expands its global reach. Crown Tech is an innovative and trusted technical partner for software and technology. The CEO of Crown Tech, William Rizqallah, stated "Great results in business are never done by one side. Therefore, Crown Tech strengthened the collaboration with assisTek throughout this partnership."

Founded in 1998, assisTek is an innovative technology company that provides software and solutions for collecting patient data in the clinical research and healthcare industries. Their TEK Studio platform allows flexible adaptation to support their clients' needs. The success of every clinical research trial depends on clean, accurate patient data. assisTek's eCOA platform is designed with the patient in mind, and this results in more reliable reporting of outcomes and results. Their eCOA solutions are highly scalable, customizable, and efficient. Additionally, assisTek's eCOA solutions are powered by a proven, cloud-based technology platform and are delivered with the resources of experienced project managers and customer support teams.

Founded in 2018, Crown Tech is one of Western Europe's top software companies. It is an international software development company that helps startups, small-mid companies, and organizations increase their business efficiency and customer experience throughout the end-to-end design and development cycle. Indeed, their priority is their clients. Therefore, Crown Tech is always around to help them in any situation, make them satisfied with what they have accomplished together, and open relationships with them for the long term. Their team has one of the most competent and progressive-minded teams around. Their highly-motivated and cohesive team of savvy professionals combines creativity with experience to come up with functional solutions that help their clients generate the highest possible ROI for their business.

