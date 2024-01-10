Assistiv Labs Launches End-to-End Accessibility Testing Service to Ensure Digital Products Are Accessible to All

News provided by

Assistiv Labs

10 Jan, 2024, 17:12 ET

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assistiv Labs, a leading provider of accessibility testing solutions, today announced the launch of its new end-to-end accessibility testing service. The service provides a comprehensive and reliable way to ensure that digital products are accessible to all users, regardless of their abilities.

"Accessibility is a human right, and it is essential that all digital products are accessible to everyone," said Weston Thayer, CEO of Assistiv Labs. "Our new end-to-end accessibility testing service is designed to help organizations make their products accessible and compliant with WCAG standards."

Assistiv Labs' end-to-end accessibility testing service is different from other solutions in that it automates the validation of steps through a user interface. This ensures that UI flows are both accessible and compliant with WCAG standards. The service also integrates with code deployment pipelines (a.k.a., CI/CD), so customers can run tests on every code change and ensure that their products are always accessible.

In addition, Assistiv Labs offers a number of other benefits, such as:

  • Flake-free test suite: Assistiv Labs' team of experts analyzes every test failure to keep test suites flake-free, so customers can be confident that their tests are reliable.
  • Issue tracking integration: Assistiv Labs can file accessibility bugs directly in customers' ticket tracking systems, reducing the need to triage bugs manually.
  • Root cause analysis: Assistiv Labs can help customers attribute accessibility regressions to specific code changes, so they can fix them before they go live.
  • Reduced dependency on external audits: Assistiv Labs can help customers reduce their dependence on external audits to validate conformance, saving them time and money.

Assistiv Labs' end-to-end accessibility testing service is an essential piece of the strategy for any organization serious about making its digital products accessible to all users.

About Assistiv Labs

Assistiv Labs is on a mission to make the web more universally accessible. The company's tools and services help organizations make their digital products more accessible to users of assistive technologies.

Visit assistivlabs.com to sign up for a free trial account and follow @AssistivLabs on Twitter for product and service announcements.

Contact:
Andrew Hedges
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Assistiv Labs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.