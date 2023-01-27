Assistive Reproductive Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities 2023: Featuring Soft Robotics for Embryo Transfer, Personalized Fertility Care & More

Jan 27, 2023, 11:10 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assistive Reproductive Technologies: Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Assisted reproductive technology (ART) includes advanced fertility treatments and procedures, such as the manipulation of eggs, sperm, or embryos to increase the chances of a successful pregnancy. This study primarily examines the market for in vitro fertilization (IVF), a common ART procedure. It highlights innovations around the pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) of embryos and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive tools in IVF for improving clinical decision-making and outcomes. The study offers a brief introduction to each of these technologies, analyzes their benefits and applications, and identifies the notable vendors that offer solutions based on these technologies.
A strength, weakness, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis of the PGT and AI technology segments has also been offered, as well as a future outlook of each technology. The study presents an industry assessment, including a look at the patent landscape of the industry and the factors driving and restraining growth. It also identifies and evaluates key growth opportunities for technology developers in the industry.
Key questions this study answers:
- What are the industry growth drivers and restraints?
- What is PGT? What are the technologies involved in PGT? What are the notable vendors in the PGT space?
- What is AI in IVF? What are the notable vendors in the AI for IVF space?
- What do the venture capital funding trends look like? What are the major mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and collaborations in the industry?
- What does the patent landscape look like for the IVF industry?
- What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the IVF space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Assistive Reproductive Technologies (ART) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- ART: Overview
- Why is There an Urgent Need for ART?
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Types of ART
- IVF: Introduction
- Key Technologies* Involved in Each IVF Step
- IVF: Technology Impact Framework
- Scope of Analysis
3. Technology Snapshot of IVF: PGT
- PGT: Introduction
- PGT: Procedure
- Technologies Involved in PGT
- PGT: Benefits and Applications
- PGT: Notable Vendors and Offerings
4. Technology Snapshot of IVF: AI or Predictive Tools
- AI or Predictive Tools: Introduction
- AI or Predictive Tools: Applications
- AI or Predictive Tools: Notable Vendors and Offerings
5. Technology Analysis
- SWOT Analysis: PGT
- Future Outlook: PGT
- SWOT Analysis: AI or Predictive Tools in IVF
- Future Outlook: AI or Predictive Tools in IVF
6. Industry Assessment and Analysis
- VC Funding Trend for Global Fertility Technology
- Top VC Funding Deals Supporting AI-enabled IVF Technology Start-ups
- Top VC Funding Deals for IVF Automation Technology Companies
- IVF Technology Companies M&As
- IVF Technology Companies Collaboration/Partnership
- ART Regulations in the United States: American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM)
- ART Regulations in European Union: European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE)
- ART Regulations in the Rest of the World
7. Patent Landscape
- IVF Patent Analysis
- IVF Top Patent Assignees
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Soft Robotics for Embryo Transfer
- Growth Opportunity 2: Multi-OMICS-based System
- Growth Opportunity 3: Synthetic Biomimetic Womb Environment
- Growth Opportunity 4: Personalized Fertility Care
9. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
