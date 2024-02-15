Associate Designation Recognizes Excellence in Eating Disorders Education

News provided by

iaedp Foundation

15 Feb, 2024, 08:15 ET

iaedp™ provides recognition for those not pursuing Certification

PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp)'s popular Associate Designation is an educational achievement for individuals involved in the field of eating disorders or related professions.

"The Associate Designee, iaedp Institute on Eating Disorders, is an educational credential that demonstrates an individual's commitment to enhancing their understanding of eating disorders," said Bonnie Harken, Manage Director. "We created the designation to specifically acknowledge and formally recognize those who have completed foundational iaedp Core Courses, providing a basic overview of eating disorders, current treatment methods, medical aspects, and nutritional considerations in diagnosis and treatment."

While the Associate Designation is an educational milestone, it is not part of iaedp's certification process. It is a cost-effective alternative for those throughout the United States and internationally who may not currently meet the prerequisites for patient care hours, supervision requirements, or other prerequisites for certification. This designation allows individuals to showcase their dedication to excellence in eating disorders education without committing to the full certification process.

Key Features of the Associate Designation:

  • Educational Focus: The designation emphasizes foundational knowledge in eating disorders, treatment modalities, medical aspects, and nutritional considerations.
  • Cost-Effective: The Associate's Designation offers a more economical option compared to certification, making it accessible to a broader range of professionals.

The Associate Designation is tailored for:

  • Clinicians: Those who treat a few eating disorder patients annually but currently do not meet certification requirements.
  • Non-Treatment Professionals: Individuals interested in eating disorders but not directly involved in treatment, such as teachers, school counselors, mental health technicians, and administrative staff.
  • Aspiring Professionals: People seeking positions in the field, including physician's office personnel, insurance company reviewers, and administrative, admissions, and marketing staff at treatment centers.

The Associate Designation process is supervised by the iaedp Certification Curriculum Team, ensuring the quality and relevance of the educational content. It is distinctly educational and does not indicate proficiency or ability to treat eating disorders independently. Participants undergo coursework and testing to demonstrate their foundational understanding of eating disorders. A Bachelor's degree or equivalent and becoming a member of iaedp is required to begin.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.

SOURCE iaedp Foundation

Also from this source

iaedp Symposium Celebrates the Heart of its Success: Volunteers

iaedp Symposium Celebrates the Heart of its Success: Volunteers

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) wants to recognize the invaluable contributions of its volunteers. Their...
Eating Disorders Symposium reaches in-person and virtual crowd

Eating Disorders Symposium reaches in-person and virtual crowd

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) highly anticipated iaedp Symposium in March seeks to take care of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.