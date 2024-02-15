Associate Designation Recognizes Excellence in Eating Disorders Education

iaedp™ provides recognition for those not pursuing Certification

PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™)'s popular Associate Designation is an educational achievement for individuals involved in the field of eating disorders or related professions.

"The Associate Designee, iaedp Institute on Eating Disorders, is an educational credential that demonstrates an individual's commitment to enhancing their understanding of eating disorders," said Bonnie Harken, Manage Director. "We created the designation to specifically acknowledge and formally recognize those who have completed foundational iaedp Core Courses, providing a basic overview of eating disorders, current treatment methods, medical aspects, and nutritional considerations in diagnosis and treatment."

While the Associate Designation is an educational milestone, it is not part of iaedp's certification process. It is a cost-effective alternative for those throughout the United States and internationally who may not currently meet the prerequisites for patient care hours, supervision requirements, or other prerequisites for certification. This designation allows individuals to showcase their dedication to excellence in eating disorders education without committing to the full certification process.

Key Features of the Associate Designation:

Educational Focus: The designation emphasizes foundational knowledge in eating disorders, treatment modalities, medical aspects, and nutritional considerations.

Cost-Effective: The Associate's Designation offers a more economical option compared to certification, making it accessible to a broader range of professionals.

The Associate Designation is tailored for:

Clinicians: Those who treat a few eating disorder patients annually but currently do not meet certification requirements.

Non-Treatment Professionals: Individuals interested in eating disorders but not directly involved in treatment, such as teachers, school counselors, mental health technicians, and administrative staff.

Aspiring Professionals: People seeking positions in the field, including physician's office personnel, insurance company reviewers, and administrative, admissions, and marketing staff at treatment centers.

The Associate Designation process is supervised by the iaedp Certification Curriculum Team, ensuring the quality and relevance of the educational content. It is distinctly educational and does not indicate proficiency or ability to treat eating disorders independently. Participants undergo coursework and testing to demonstrate their foundational understanding of eating disorders. A Bachelor's degree or equivalent and becoming a member of iaedp is required to begin.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.

SOURCE iaedp Foundation