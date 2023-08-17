Associate Ian Weiss joins Seiden Law LLP in Manhattan

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seiden Law welcomes Ian Weiss as the newest member of the team. Ian is an associate in the litigation practice group who brings vast experience in complex commercial litigation from his time as law clerk for the Honorable Senior Judge Edward Korman of the Eastern District of New York and years litigating at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. At the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Weiss served as the executive editor of the Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif and with a Wharton Management School certification.

"Ian's sharp mind, fearlessness and relentless passion compliments our mission at Seiden Law to deliver successful results for client's and to continue to grow our firm with strong building blocks," said Managing Partner Robert Seiden.

Seiden Law LLP is a globally respected law firm based in Manhattan with a vast array of global clients that trust the Seiden team when they want sound advice, creative solutions, and bare-knuckled, smart-as-a-whip street fighters in the negotiating or courtroom to get them successful results. The firm specializes in high-stakes litigation and arbitration, typically on behalf of plaintiffs, including defrauded investors, large and small businesses, whistleblowers, court-appointed receivers, and judgment creditors, and also works intensively on sanctions and government investigations cases for individuals and businesses.

SOURCE Seiden Law LLP