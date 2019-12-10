Associated Banc-Corp Announces Stock Repurchase Program

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million of Associated's common stock. This repurchase authorization is in addition to the previously authorized repurchases. There remains approximately $35 million under the previous authorizations, such that there is now approximately $185 million authorized in the aggregate. Repurchases under such authorizations are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals and other limitations and may occur from time to time in open market purchases, block transactions, private transactions, accelerated share repurchases, or similar facilities.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50, publicly traded, U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.

Statements made in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "should", "will", "intend", "outlook", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

