Associated Banc-Corp Decreases Prime Rate

GREEN BAY, Wis., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has decreased the bank's prime rate from 5.25 percent to 5.00 percent, effective September 19, 2019.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

