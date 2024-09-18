Associated Banc-Corp Decreases Prime Rate

News provided by

Associated Banc-Corp

Sep 18, 2024, 16:30 ET

GREEN BAY, Wis., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has decreased the bank's prime rate from 8.50 percent to 8.00 percent, effective September 19, 2024.   

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP   
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

