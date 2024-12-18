Associated Banc-Corp Decreases Prime Rate

News provided by

Associated Banc-Corp

Dec 18, 2024, 16:15 ET

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has decreased the bank's prime rate from 7.75% percent to 7.50% percent, effective December 19, 2024.   

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP   
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $42 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Media Contact: Andrea Kozek
VP/Senior Manager, Public Relations
920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Associated Bank Announces Steven Zandpour to Join Executive Leadership Team

Associated Bank Announces Steven Zandpour to Join Executive Leadership Team

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") announced today the appointment of Steven Zandpour to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT), effective...
Associated Bank Welcomes Heath Sorenson as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Associated Trust Company

Associated Bank Welcomes Heath Sorenson as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Associated Trust Company

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") announced today the appointment of Heath Sorenson, MBA, CFP®, CFIRS™, CTOP, to executive vice...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics