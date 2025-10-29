Associated Banc-Corp Decreases Prime Rate

News provided by

Associated Banc-Corp

Oct 29, 2025, 16:33 ET

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has decreased the bank's prime rate from 7.25% percent to 7.00% percent, effective October 30, 2025.   

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $44 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.AssociatedBank.com.

Associated Bank Contact: Andrea Kozek 
VP/Senior Manager, Public Relations
920-491-7518

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Associated Bank Announces New Twin Cities Leadership, Brings Enhanced Banking Services to Minneapolis with New Branch in Iconic IDS Center

Associated Bank Announces New Twin Cities Leadership, Brings Enhanced Banking Services to Minneapolis with New Branch in Iconic IDS Center

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") Associated announced that effective January 1, 2026, Mike Lebens, senior vice president and...

Associated Banc-Corp Announces Increase in Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) ("Associated") today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics