Associated Banc-Corp Decreases Prime Rate

Dec 10, 2025, 17:15 ET

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has decreased the bank's prime rate from 7.00 percent to 6.75 percent, effective December 11, 2025.   

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $44 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, and Missouri. The Company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.AssociatedBank.com.

