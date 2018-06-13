Associated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate

News provided by

Associated Banc-Corp

16:15 ET

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has increased the bank's prime rate from 4.75 percent to 5.00 percent, effective June 13, 2018.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 270 banking locations serving more than 110 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com

Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576
Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-banc-corp-increases-prime-rate-300666008.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

