Associated Bank Unveils Rebranding and Redevelopment Plans for New Associated Bank River Center

Located on the Milwaukee River in the heart of the downtown entertainment district, the 28-story Class-A building is being redesigned by Milwaukee-based RINKA, a design collective which specializes in creative problem-solving and innovative placemaking to create meaningful experiences for people. The 373,000 square foot tower is the fourth-tallest building in the state of Wisconsin and offers sweeping views of the Milwaukee River, the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan.

"As the fastest growing bank in Wisconsin, and the largest bank headquartered in the state, we're committed to continuing to play an important role in Milwaukee's future," said Philip B. Flynn, President and CEO, Associated Bank. "Purchasing and redeveloping the Associated Bank River Center is just one of the many steps we're taking to solidify our position as the city's hometown bank and further demonstrate our commitment to the community, our customers and our colleagues. We're excited to reinvigorate the building's place in our community and look forward to it serving as a welcoming and inspiring destination for the entire community and all those who visit Milwaukee."

Once completed, the redevelopment will feature an abundance of modern amenities, including multiple dining options, conference center, fitness facility and a tenant lounge/bar area with an outdoor deck overlooking the Milwaukee River. In addition, the redevelopment will help transform the downtown Entertainment District by offering additional public open space.

"The modernization is focused on a transformed office tenant and public space experience that capitalizes on the property's superior location on the river at the heart of downtown," said Matt Rinka, RINKA. "The renovated public spaces will better engage the adjacent streetscape and Milwaukee River while offering new amenities to building tenants and the broader district."

The full redevelopment of the Associated Bank River Center is anticipated to be completed in 2023.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $33 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

