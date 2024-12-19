Associated Bank Welcomes Four Additional Relationship Managers to Support Ongoing Commercial Banking Expansion

"We're thrilled to have Stacy, Kevin, Mike and Scott join our team as we continue to expand our commercial presence throughout the Midwest while holding serve in our legacy markets," said Phil Trier, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking. "All four of these individuals bring unique skill sets and a dedication to developing strong relationships with clients that fits perfectly with what we're building here at Associated."

Stacy Quick is expected to join Associated as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager in the Minnesota market on December 23. Quick brings more than 20 years of banking experience to Associated. Most recently, she held the position of Senior Vice President – Relationship Manager with US Bank's commercial group in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she managed a diverse, complex portfolio of regional midsize businesses, including private and public companies, nonprofits, hedge funds, and alternative investment firms. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Minnesota State University.

Kevin Kopaska joined Associated as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager in the Iowa market on November 15. Kopaska brings more than 25 years of banking experience to Associated. For the last 13 years, he was the Market Credit Leader for Wells Fargo's Middle Market Banking Office in Des Moines, Iowa. Prior to that he was with Bank of America for 19 years. He received his bachelor of arts degree in finance & banking from Buena Vista University. Kopaska will be covering Iowa as part of Associated's Minnesota team.

Mike Hauswirth joined Associated as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager in the Minnesota market on December 4. Hauswirth brings more than 30 years of banking experience to Associated. Most recently, he held the position of Senior Vice President – Relationship Manager Team Leader for US Bank's commercial group in St. Paul, Minnesota. While at US Bank, Hauswirth also held roles in portfolio management and credit risk. Prior to joining US Bank, he spent 11 years with General Motors Acceptance Corporation in finance roles. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a master of business administration from the University of Kansas.

Scott Rothenbush joined Associated as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager on the company's new Specialty Deposit and Payment Solutions team on December 4. Rothenbush brings more than 30 years of banking experience to Associated. Most recently, he held the position of Deposit/Payments Relationship Manager covering the Title/Escrow/1031 and FinTech Industries at US Bank in Dayton, Ohio. He holds a bachelor of science/bachelor of arts degree in marketing/economics from The Ohio State University.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $42 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

