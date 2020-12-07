Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT ABC) Presents 2020 Excellence in Construction Award Winners, an Added Value Bonus

TRUMBULL, Conn., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership of Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT ABC) has partnered with CRE Collaborative to bring new business to its members via the CRECo.ai platform and its technology enablement training.

"We are extremely excited to roll out this partnership with CRE Collaborative to our members. There is so much upside, and it is an instant value-add for our membership. It truly offers the opportunity to build more business, which is always welcome," stated Chris Abel, Membership Director, CT ABC.

As part of the partnership, winners of CT ABC's 2020 Excellence in Construction Award have been awarded a three-month premium subscription to the CRE Collaborative platform, specifically to use the CRECo.ai portal's all-in-one Social Media Connectivity Engine & Ops Center, dubbed the "My Social" tool. My Social will enable winners to promote their award-winning projects, company profile, and services across the state and beyond.

"CRECo.ai will enable CT ABC's members to promote their company, its capabilities, properties, services and leading-edge projects across the industry. It will also identify new projects and partners while significantly advancing their networking ability, marketing and technology enablement." said Andreas Senie, Founder and CEO, CRE Collaborative.

Through the partner program, all of CT ABC's Membership will have access to CRECo.ai at various levels, as well as to unlimited training.

About Associated Builders and Contractors (CT ABC): Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) is a national construction industry trade association representing nearly 21,000 chapter members. CT ABC is a trade association dedicated to serving construction professionals throughout the Connecticut area. Our Mission: We are the recognized advocate and defender of merit shop contractors, and we address the unique challenges of our members and the industry.

About CRE Collaborative: CRE Collaborative's Platform CRECo.ai is a 2.0 Technology Market Network, connecting the Commercial Real Estate industry through our "Search One & Done" Platform for the Commercial Real Estate Industry. The easy-to-use portal enables quick access to all relevant industry data & technology, surfacing the right information to the right parties at the right time to facilitate closing more real estate business. CRECo.ai premium platform includes the "My Social" tool, an all-in-one Social Media Connectivity Engine & Ops Center.

