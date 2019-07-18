Associated Electric Cooperative Selects Infor to Reach New Levels of Operational Efficiency

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Associated Electric Cooperative Inc. has selected Infor to help digitize and optimize maintenance, enabling the cooperative to reach new levels of efficiency.

Associated Electric Cooperative is owned by, and provides wholesale power to, six regional and 51 local electric cooperative systems in Missouri, southeast Iowa and northeast Oklahoma that serve more than 910,000 meters, which is equal to about two million member-consumers. With Infor, the cooperative will enable employees to work more efficiently across its widespread operation and maximize the reliability and performance of assets.

Associated Electric selected Infor CloudSuite EAM due to the system's robust configurability. Its purpose-built asset management capabilities are ready to scale and transform as the organization changes and grows, which helps to future proof the business with modern technology. These features will allow Associated to better streamline purchasing and procurement, track labor costs and reduce downtime, predict equipment failure, carry out preventive maintenance, and better comply with strict grid reliability and environmental regulations. Associated also plans to use Infor EAM Mobile to enrich the communications link between its field and office, so field-service teams can assign, perform and record activities and ad hoc work orders from the work site, anytime, anywhere.

"Modernizing AECI's maintenance processes requires a robust technology product and full engagement across the company. We attained both with Infor EAM, which was selected by our users as the best fit product to meet our usability, mobility and analytics goals," said Brent Bossi, CIO, Associated Electric. "We look forward to leveraging Infor's insights and future development of Infor EAM to reach new levels of operational excellence."

Associated Electric also will implement Infor OS, Infor Birst and Infor Mongoose to set up a cloud operating platform for the future that will help enhance productivity, and bring business processes and Artificial Intelligence together to offer unparalleled operational insights. Infor Birst will provide a platform for networked business analytics, automate the process of preparing data and add an adaptive user experience.

"Infor is committed to helping organizations with proper asset management, which is the cornerstone of extending the life of assets and deferring costly capital investments," said Kevin Price, technical product evangelist, Infor EAM. "We are excited to partner with AECI on this new project, as well as kick off co-innovation projects in the coming year to evolve our solutions to meet the needs of this industry."

