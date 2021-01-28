Associated Financial Consultants & Investor Services Welcomes Industry Leaders Patrick Farrell and Marcus Arneaud as Financial Advisors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Financial Consultants & Investor Services (Associated), a South Florida-based independent wealth management firm founded in 1972, today announced the addition of Patrick Farrell and Marcus Arneaud to its team as financial advisors. Mr. Farrell, the former CEO of Investacorp, an independent broker-dealer, and Mr. Arneaud, Investacorp's former Chief Compliance Officer, together bring 54 years of experience in building and growing businesses in the wealth management industry, with an extensive network of strategic relationships across the country.

Associated was previously affiliated with Investacorp for 31 years, as one of the broker-dealer's top five largest independent offices nationwide. Associated transitioned to Securities America as part of Investacorp's consolidation within Securities America in the second half of last year. The addition of Investacorp's former CEO and CCO to Associated is part of the firm's continued rapid growth, having reached $1 billion in assets under administration across its wealth management and employer-sponsored retirement plan divisions.

Mr. Farrell said, "I've had the pleasure and privilege of supporting the growth and success of Associated over the years, as CEO of the firm's broker-dealer and RIA. Marcus and I have gotten to know the leadership team and financial advisors of Associated very well, and in many ways, our decision to join Associated was a natural and logical next step. We're excited to make a jump to a segment of the industry that is continuing to grow rapidly, as part of a highly successful firm that is well-positioned for continued expansion in the years to come."

"We see an opportunity to add to the success of the team in a variety of ways," Mr. Arneaud said. "From a client-facing perspective and from the perspective of successfully operating and growing a full-service independent broker-dealer and corporate RIA over the years, we bring experience, contacts and added intellectual horsepower to Associated."

The two additions come on the heels of Associated adding a $125M team of two veteran advisors from Principal (former Miami Dolphins safety turned advisor, Shawn Wooden, and retirement plan specialist Travis Ruane), a Group Benefits Executive (Logan Mondshein) and five staffers (two of which were previously with Investacorp) in 2020.

"It speaks volumes that we continue to see exponential growth at Associated," firm President Paul Vladem said. "Two independent broker-dealer senior leaders with unparalleled experience in building and growing wealth management businesses choosing to join forces with our firm is an exceptional opportunity for our organization. Not only do Pat and Marcus add tremendous value to our talented team, they will also bring it to our clients as well. We're positioned for continued growth for many years in the future."

The firm consists of 36 total employees across five distinct service groups. Paul Vladem leads the Wealth Management Division (since 1989), Steve Fraidstern leads the Employer Sponsored Retirement Plan Division (since 1981), Logan Mondshein leads the Employee Benefit Division since the sudden passing of longtime partner Marc Weiss in 2020 and Evan Vladem leads the Sports & Entertainment Division (since 2017). The firm also consists of a life, disability, and long-term care insurance division.

