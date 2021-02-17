Associated Hemp Launches New Premium CBD Pet Line

ALBANY, N.Y. and PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Hemp (the "Company"), a Long Island-based holding company that develops and markets a portfolio of CBD products and brands, announced today the launch of its new CBD pet line featuring 500mg CBD tinctures. Available through Associated Hemp's two flagship brands, GoCBD and Citizens Hemp, these new products are in retail stores now across New York and Pennsylvania, as well as online through the brands' respective websites: www.citizenshemp.com ; and www.gocbdusa.com .

"CBD is changing the way we approach wellness, not only for ourselves, but also our pets," says Shak Anand, co-founder and CEO of Associated Hemp. "Our mission is to bring CBD products to market that consumers can rely on to improve their lives. We've lived up to that mission since our launch last year, with both GoCBD and Citizen's Hemp becoming two of the fastest growing CBD brands in the greater New York tri-state area. Now it's time to take these brands to the next level and enter another market in pet care where the choices for consumers could certainly use improvement."

Made with natural ingredients and containing absolutely no THC, Associated Hemp's pet line was created to support the overall wellness of both cats and dogs. GoCBD and Citizen's Hemp pet tinctures come in 30 mL bottles equipped with dropper applicators. Citizens Hemp is also offering a line of 250mg and 500mg CBD pet products in addition to tinctures.

"In launching this pet line, we're building on our customers' trust and creating additional premium, reliable products for the entire family," added Mr. Anand. "Nearly 70 percent of U.S. households include a cat or dog, and those numbers have accelerated since the start of the pandemic. Pet parents need access to products their animals will love that deliver real results at the right price point. We're confident that we've accomplished this balance with our new products and look forward to expanding our pet care offerings for years to come."

As is the case with all Associated Hemp products, this new pet line was expertly developed in-house from conception to production using only plant-based solvents to extract CBD from the highest quality, locally-grown hemp. Every product undergoes strict laboratory testing before formulation as well as batch testing on final products before distribution. Building on the Company's commitment to sustainability, this pet line is only available in fully recyclable containers.

To celebrate the launch, both brands are running a special promotion of 20 percent off which is automatically applied at checkout through either website. For more information about these products, including promotional deals, follow GoCBD and Citizens Hemp on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using @GoCBDUSA and @CitizensHemp.

For more information about Associated Hemp, visit www.AssociatedHemp.com .

ABOUT ASSOCIATED HEMP

Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs, Associated Hemp is a Long Island-based holding company that develops and markets a portfolio of CBD products and brands. The company currently owns two distinct CBD brands: GoCBD and Citizens Hemp, which are available in over 300 retailers throughout New York City, Long Island and Pennsylvania, as well as online through the brands' respective websites: www.citizenshemp.com ; and www.gocbdusa.com . Associated Hemp also provides a variety of white labeling and wholesale services for CBD companies around the country, as well as distribution services in the greater New York tri-state area. Associated Hemp is an Albany, New York-incorporated company maintaining its headquarters and warehouse operations outside New York City in Plainview, Long Island. The company sources hemp from several leading farms throughout the Northeast region of the United States. For more information, visit www.AssociatedHemp.com .

CONTACT

Liz Holman

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Associated Hemp