Associated Logistics Group Named a 2025 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Logistics Group (ALG) has been recognized as a 2025 Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics for its exceptional ability to solve complex supply chain challenges and deliver consistent value across the logistics industry. Each year, Inbound Logistics editors evaluate hundreds of companies to identify the third-party logistics providers best equipped to meet—and exceed—the evolving needs of our readers. Top 100 3PL Providers list represents a curated selection based on a combination of submitted materials, personal interviews, online research, and comparisons against the logistics challenges faced by global enterprises. This year, editors reviewed more than 400 candidates, ultimately selecting the 100 3PLs that offer the right mix of operational excellence, innovation, customer service, and proven performance.

"Inbound Logistics editors selected Associated Logistics Group as a 2025 Top 100 3PL Provider for its outstanding ability to solve complex supply chain challenges and deliver value across the board. Associated Logistics Group continues to demonstrate leadership in innovation, customer focus, and operational excellence-earning its place among the industry's top performers."

— Inbound Logistics

The recognition highlights ALG's ongoing commitment to building advanced logistics capabilities that address complex supply chain needs. Among these are nationwide refrigerated less-than-truckload (Reefer LTL) operations, specialized Final Mile delivery, and Mexico cross-border logistics—each supported by modern technology and around-the-clock human assistance.

Specialized Services That Set ALG Apart

Final Mile Delivery: Nationwide, High-Touch Service

ALG's Final Mile solution offers comprehensive, API-integrated service across the U.S., including white-glove delivery and full in-home installation. This service provides customers with full visibility and real-time updates from warehouse to final destination—whether that's a doorstep, a third-floor apartment, or a commercial site.

Reefer LTL: Scalable, Nationwide Cold Chain Solutions

ALG is one of the first 3PLs in the country to offer a true nationwide Reefer LTL network, enabling temperature-controlled shipping with flexibility and reach. With a vetted carrier network of over 90 providers, ALG delivers tailored solutions for perishable goods with the reliability that cold chain shippers demand.

Mexico Cross-Border: Bilingual Expertise, End-to-End Visibility

ALG's dedicated cross-border team provides 24/7 bilingual support and real-time shipment tracking to reduce delays and eliminate friction between the U.S. and Mexico. Whether navigating customs, optimizing transit times, or resolving documentation issues, ALG's experts manage every detail for seamless border-crossing performance.

Leadership Perspective

"I couldn't be prouder of the incredible team at Associated Logistics Group," said Teo Rotstein, Vice President and Co-Founder of ALG. "Year after year, our people continue to work harder, push boundaries, and deliver innovations that raise the bar for what customers should expect from their logistics partners. Their relentless drive to exceed expectations is the foundation of our success, and it's the reason we're honored again and again as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics.

Associated Logistics Group is a full-service third-party logistics provider serving customers of every size and level of complexity. We are purpose-driven to deliver a best-in-class customer experience and unmatched service levels, while staying on the leading edge of technology and supply chain innovation. Just this year, we added fully integrated API offerings with hundreds of vendor partners to create nationwide Final Mile services and nationwide Reefer LTL. Our capabilities are world-class.

Although we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of AI and digital transformation, what truly propels us ahead of the competition is our human capital. Our people are simply the best, and they are the reason we continue to grow, thrive, and create lasting value for our customers."

