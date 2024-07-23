Associated Materials Announces Hiring of Two Key Executives: Strengthening Executive Leadership Team to Drive Strategic Growth and Innovation

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Materials, a leading building materials manufacturer and distributor, is excited to announce the appointment of Chad Lewis as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Eric Spence as Executive Vice President of Sales and Channel Strategy. By bringing on board seasoned executives with proven track records, the Company is further solidifying its commitment to driving growth, enhancing innovation, and reinforcing its strong market position. These appointments are a testament to Associated Materials' dedication to investing in the future, ensuring the Company remains at the forefront of the building materials industry.

Lewis joins with more than 20 years of experience in the building materials industry, having held key positions at Paul Johnson Drywall, Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer and led mergers and acquisition initiatives, and at Lone Star Funds/Hudson Advisors, where he was Managing Director, driving growth through portfolio strategy and M&A execution. In his new role at Associated Materials, Lewis will play a critical role in shaping the Company's growth trajectory and strategic direction. He will be responsible for identifying and executing opportunities that enhance the Company's competitive advantage and overall value through mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and organic development.

"We are excited to welcome Chad to Associated Materials," said Jim Drexinger, CEO. "This strategic hire underscores our commitment to seeking out new growth opportunities. With Chad's extensive experience and proven track record, we are well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and drive our Company's future success."

Spence brings more than 25 years of experience as a well-known and experienced window executive to Associated Materials. He has previously served in leadership roles at other industry leaders, including President and Chief Executive Officer at RAM, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Ply Gem, and Senior Vice President of Sales at JELD-WEN. In his new role, Spence will focus on driving revenue growth for the Associated Materials product portfolio, optimizing large strategic accounts, two-step distributors, and retail channels, while enhancing customer relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric to our team as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Channel Strategy," said Drexinger. " Eric brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of driving sales growth and channel optimization. His deep industry knowledge and strategic vision make him an invaluable addition to our executive team. We are confident that Eric's leadership will significantly enhance our market presence, strengthen customer relationships, and accelerate our growth trajectory."

With these new appointments, Associated Materials is poised to enhance its strategic initiatives and drive further growth within the building materials industry.

About Associated Materials

Associated Materials LLC, a vertically integrated building products company with $1.7 billion in revenues, is a market leader in vinyl windows, vinyl siding, composite cladding, and complementary metal products. Its mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors and dealers by providing, installing and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The Company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting and beautiful for the home or building owner. The Company operates 11 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada. The Company also operates more than 120 supply centers across the United States and Canada under the Alside® and Gentek® brands, respectively. For more information, visit www.associatedmaterials.com.

SOURCE Associated Materials