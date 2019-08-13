Associated Vintners Tasting Room & Wine Bar Pours Into 400 Fairview In Seattle, Aug. 15

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 400 Fairview, South Lake Union's market hall located at 400 Fairview Ave N. in Seattle, announces the arrival of local small business Associated Vintners Tasting Room & Wine Bar as its latest tenant on Aug. 15. The tasting room will offer an ever-changing menu of seasonal offerings – for example, it will focus on trendy canned wines during the months of August and September. Associated Vintners Tasting Room & Wine Bar will be located next to existing businesses Bar Harbor and Trophy Cupcakes within the vibrant indoor/outdoor specialty market hall, which also boasts 306,750 square feet of office space above. 400 Fairview is thoughtfully managed by Pembroke, an international real estate advisor that specializes in mixed-use and office environments in the world's leading cities.

Associated Vintners is owned by Precept Wine, the largest privately-owned wine company in the Northwest. Its family of wines includes renowned wine brands such as Browne Family Vineyards, Gruet, Waterbrook Winery, Canoe Ridge Vineyard and Cavatappi Winery. This is Precept's second urban tasting room in Seattle after it opened the Browne Family Vineyards' Tasting Room in historic Pioneer Square in 2018.

Visitors will discover something new each visit to Associated Vintners Tasting Room & Wine Bar – a focus planned in the coming months includes Gruet sparkling wine for the fall. This summer's canned wine focus is perfectly portable for on-the-go summer adventures. Canned wines available upon opening will include a wide variety of House Wine, Day Drinking by Little Big Town, and Ste. Chapelle Spritzers. The space will also be home to special events, with more information to come soon.

Associated Vintners Tasting Room & Wine Bar joins fellow retailers Bar Harbor, Caffe Ladro, Juicy Café, Kai Market, mBar, Meat & Bread, Trophy Cupcakes, Urban Optix and Verde & Co. in the bustling market hall.

"At 400 Fairview, we pride ourselves on featuring only purveyors and restaurateurs who are passionate about the experiences they provide," said Cory Saunders, Pembroke Vice President. "SLU is gaining an exciting new wine tasting space through Associated Vintners Wine Bar & Tasting Room, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome this dynamic concept to The Hall."

"Being in the heart of South Lake Union surrounded by local, innovative businesses was important for us, and we're thrilled to be at 400 Fairview," said Precept Wine Founder, President and CEO Andrew Browne. "The Associated Vintners Tasting Room & Wine Bar is an exciting concept to introduce new wines to guests and provides an opportunity to enjoy tried-and-true favorites, as well.

The new tasting room will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

About Pembroke

We're an international real estate advisor that acquires, develops and manages properties and places – specializing in mixed-use and office environments in the world's leading cities. Facilitating patient capital of our investors, we take a long-term approach to real estate, investing in global cities with proven long-term growth potential.

We have offices in Boston, London, Munich, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and Washington DC, and manage approximately 802,000 sq m/8.6m sq ft in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. By combining a global point of view with local expertise, we're able to create and manage world-class properties that deliver the best outcomes for our tenants, investors and the communities in which we work.

For more information, visit www.pembroke.com.

Associated Vintners is a collection of owned vineyards, wineries and limited-availability wine finds curated by Andrew Browne, founder of Precept Wine, and winemaker Hal Landvoigt. With an appreciation for winemaking and a passion for distinctive wines with wide appeal, Association Vintners is uniquely poised to present friends, family and wine enthusiasts with special offers, delivered directly to your door. From vine to table, we're committed to selecting the best available fruit from the best vineyards in New Mexico, Washington, Oregon and Idaho, and sourcing from winemaker partners around the world. The Associated Vintners Tasting Room & Wine Bar is a new "seasonal concept" Tasting Room & Wine Bar featuring new wines each season for guests to experience, enjoy and take home. Learn more at www.associatedvintners.com.

Seattle-based Precept Wine is the largest privately held wine producer in the Pacific Northwest and a top 13 American wine producer. With deep roots representing more than 30 years of Northwest investments in the wine industry, Precept owns and maintains nearly 5,000 planted vineyard acres across Washington, Idaho, New Mexico and Oregon; such leading wine brands as Waterbrook, Gruet, Browne Family Vineyards, Canoe Ridge Vineyard, House Wine, Pendulum, Primarius, Washington Hills, Battle Creek Cellars, Ste. Chapelle, Cense and Colby Red, plus tasting rooms and hospitality throughout the Pacific Northwest and New Mexico. Founded in 2003 by Andrew Browne and Dan Baty, the company's wineries have garnered more than 700 combined best buys and critical scores exceeding 90 points. Learn more at www.preceptwine.com.

