Associated Wholesale Grocers Announces Partnership with Retail Software Solutions Group

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) announced today it has established a preferred partnership with Retail Software Solutions Group (RSSG), a solutions provider to independent retailers.

RSSG's DealW!se™ and PriceW!se™ products identify opportunities to improve sales, pricing, and profitability. The solutions are integrated with AWG and deliver highly-focused, actionable intelligence on critical aspects of store operations.

"We strive to build long-term relationships with partners such as RSSG to assist our members in improving sales and profitability," said Stacy Bowen, vice president, sales and solutions, AWG. "Providing profitable business solutions for our members is at the core of AWG's mission, which is to provide our member-retailers all the tools, products, and services they need to compete favorably in all markets served. This includes top quality supermarket merchandise and support services, all at the lowest possible cost."

"Properly acting on data in areas surrounding pricing and margin is a key element to competing in today's difficult and complicated marketplace," said Gil Anderson, chief executive officer and president, RSSG. "We are excited to work with a marketplace leader like AWG to solve some of the most complex problems their members face in today's retail environment."

"We feel that the RSSG solutions have opened up new insights to our operations that have led to significantly improved results," said Jim Vaughan, president & chief executive officer of DGS Acquisitions, LLC. "They've helped level the playing field by providing tools, automation and vision into our data that provides visibility into pricing, margin and consumer behavior."

With RSSG and AWG working together, retailers get a unique 360-degree perspective of key metrics that drive their business and profitability. Retailers using this technology can unlock insights into pricing and profitability while improving workflow and saving time.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nations' largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving over 1,000 member companies and over 3,800 locations throughout 36 states from 8 full-line wholesale Divisions. The consolidated run-rate sales for AWG are approximately $9.7 billion. In addition to its' cooperative wholesale operations, the company also operates subsidiary companies which provide certain real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, and health and beauty care, general merchandise, specialty/international foods and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit www.awginc.com or follow @AWGCorporate on Twitter.

ABOUT RETAIL SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS GROUP (RSSG)

RSSG's SaaS based platform provides technology that integrates seamlessly into existing store operations to facilitate best practices, improve workflow and increase store profits. The "self-driving" solutions deliver immediate results in critical areas of store operations, including TPR processing/analytics, margin analysis, and loss prevention. These solutions help clients maximize profitability while providing immediate visibility through analytics into actionable data that identifies opportunities to maximize margin and profitability. RSSG was founded by independent grocers with a mission to bring tools and technologies to the independent retailer. For more information, visit www.rssg.com or email: info@rssg.com.

