Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Recipient of the Pharma Manufacturing 2021 Innovation Award for its PyroSmart NextGen™ recombinant BET reagent

The Pharma Manufacturing 2021 Innovation Awards recognizes innovation and those who distinguish themselves as technological leaders in the pharmaceutical and equipment technology space. Chosen by magazine editors and industry reviewers, the committee selects the most innovative pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies of the year. This year's award winners are covered in detail in Pharma Manufacturing Magazine's November 2021 issue, published by Putman Publishing.

ACC was selected for the award because its cutting edge PyroSmart NextGen™ BET reagent uses innovative recombinant cascade technology. The recombinant technology makes the new product sustainable while maintaining its ability to reliably detect the presence of bacterial endotoxins in water testing and sterile pharmaceutical applications. The new PyroSmart NextGen™ reagents also allow existing users of traditional LAL based reagents to retain their existing equipment, utilize the same preparation steps and maintain existing test methods, all of which minimizes the time, cost and risk in retraining lab analysts and reviewers.

"The team at ACC is very pleased to be recognized for this important innovation-centric award ", noted Dr. A.J. Meuse, President and CEO of Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., "Our PyroSmart NextGen™ BET reagent took years to develop in partnership with our corporate parent, all with a goal of delivering the reliability of traditional LAL based reagents with the reliability of leading edge recombinant technology to produce a sustainable reagent option for our customers. We are grateful to be recognized for our team's commitment to innovation and introducing new sustainable technologies to the market."

The ACC PyroSmart NextGen™ BET reagent uses recombinant processes instead of the horseshoe crab sourced raw material used in the production of traditional LAL based reagents. The introduction of the horseshoe crab blood free PyroSmart NextGen™ reagent fully aligns with ACC's continued commitment to the environment and sustainability objectives. For further information about ACC's PyroSmart NextGen™ BET reagents please contact Associates of Cape Cod, Inc.

About Associates of Cape Cod Inc. – A Seikagaku Group Company

Specializing in chromogenic and turbidimetric reagent technologies, Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (ACC) has been a global leader in endotoxin and (1,3)–ß–D–glucans detection products and services for nearly 50 years. ACC pioneered modern LAL testing methodology and was the first U.S. FDA licensed company to manufacture LAL reagents; ACC is today recognized as an international leader in endotoxin detection.

