Association for Enterprise Opportunity and GoDaddy Team Up to Help Underserved Entrepreneurs Succeed Online

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Enterprise Opportunity (AEO), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the development of a robust marketplace for underserved microbusinesses, and GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced a new initiative, "Digital Presence for All." The initiative aims to help business owners in underserved communities build effective presences online, and is an extension of GoCommunities, the social impact program launched by GoDaddy in 2017.

In the May 2016 report, Reimagining Technical Assistance: Shifting the Support Landscape for Main Street, AEO assessed the needs of business owners in low-wealth communities and proposed a "trusted guidance" model for giving them the assistance they need to flourish. This trusted guidance model reflects the value of local, tailored, community-level support combined with access to the expanding marketplace of products and services for business owners. AEO found that with the right mix of resources and support systems, employment from microbusinesses in low-wealth communities alone could grow by more than 10 percent.

"Though most underserved entrepreneurs need digital marketing support to amplify their business endeavors, many community development organizations are not currently equipped to provide it," said AEO President and CEO Connie Evans. "GoDaddy is a global leader in digital marketing, and the company is aligned with our vision that all people should have access to the resources needed for creating wealth through business ownership. We are thrilled to be working with them to help community organizations give local entrepreneurs the training, tools, and peer networks they need to establish and improve a powerful digital presence."

Through the GoCommunities virtual learning experience, GoDaddy volunteer coaches will work with entrepreneurs nationwide on topics such as: branding, website building, search engine optimization, social media, e-commerce, digital marketing, and more. Additional resources will include webinars, videos, mentorship and networking opportunities, as well as assessment and practical application of their learning experiences. Community organizations that are accepted to participate will also receive $10,000 from GoDaddy to cover implementation costs. Access to the curriculum and services will be available for 12 months, but participants have the option of customizing the use of the materials as they see fit.

"The 'Digital Presence for All' program combines our industry expertise, passion for digital marketing, and desire to level the playing field to make a real difference for small businesses that want to grow and flourish," said Stacy Cline, Director of Social Impact at GoDaddy. "We look forward to seeing the results of these efforts, and helping underserved entrepreneurs who are driven to make their dream of being their own boss a reality."

AEO member organizations can apply to be part of "Digital Presence for All" on the program website, or through AEO's website. The deadline for applications is March 15.

About Association for Enterprise Opportunity

The Association for Enterprise Opportunity is the leading voice of innovation for microfinance and microbusiness. Our mission is to create economic opportunity for underserved entrepreneurs throughout the United States. We engineer transformational change through research, convening, incubation, and advocacy to foster a robust and inclusive marketplace. For more information, please visit www.aeoworks.org.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 18.5 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

