Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) Selects Sterifre Medical as a Strategic Partner

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterifre Medical, Inc., today announced that it is now an official Strategic Partner of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).

"We are excited to welcome Sterifre Medical as an APIC Strategic Partner," said APIC CEO Katrina Crist, MBA, CAE. "Together, APIC and Sterifre will work together to improve healthcare outcomes and advance education and certification for IPC professionals."

Infection prevention in healthcare has become critical as an estimated 633,000 hospitalized patients get healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) each year and 72,000 die during their hospital stay, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The APIC Strategic Partner Program improves infection prevention competency and enables members to share critical information and coordinate solutions. APIC Strategic Partners also fully support the Competency Advancement Assistance (CAA) Program to help IPs manage the cost associated with obtaining the Certification in Infection Prevention and Control (CIC®) credential.

"It is a privilege to be named an APIC Strategic Partner and to support APIC's efforts to enhance patient safety," said H. Michael Goonewardene, chief commercial officer of Sterifre Medical. "We applaud the efforts being made by APIC to unite infection preventionists in accelerating progress toward eliminating HAIs. Working together we can help bring together scientific and other resources to enhance both patient and clinician safety."

As part of the partnership, Sterifre will be attending the APIC Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona from June 10, 2020 to June 12, 2020.



Sterifre Medical is preparing for EPA registration and the initial commercialization of its first product, AURA™, for use as an automated disinfection system with bactericidal, viricidal and sporicidal claims including Clostridioides difficile, Candida auris and other pathogenic organisms found in the healthcare setting.

The technology is a new approach to rapid, point-of-care disinfection in acute care settings, using an affordable, fully automated process to treat a range of hard surface, non-critical medical devices for multiple pathogenic organisms. AURA is an alternative to manual disinfection practices (wipes, sprays, liquid soaks) that present challenges and may lead to damaged equipment and incomplete disinfection.

AURA's patented process provides a standardized approach to disinfection using a universally recognized hospital disinfectant, hydrogen peroxide. The compact system, which can be wall mounted or placed on a countertop or cart, does not damage the items being treated, reduces the environmental impact of disinfection and limits occupational chemical exposure.

About Sterifre Medical, Inc.

Sterifre Medical, Inc., is a privately held medical technology company located in Kirkland, Washington, focused on commercializing innovative, cost effective, environmentally friendly approaches to protect patients and caregivers from the pathogenic organisms that contribute to complications associated with hospital acquired infections that result in more than 72,000 annual deaths. Find the company online at www.sterifre.com.

