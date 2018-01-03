Association for the Advancement of Wound Care (AAWC) Recognizes 2017 Corporate Sponsors and Announces Open Enrollment for the 2018 Sponsorship Program

Corporate support is vital for sustaining the AAWC's valued, evidence-based and patient-focused programs and activities. The 2017 AAWC Corporate Sponsors include: Acelity, Molnlycke, Smith & Nephew, 3M, Convatec, Hollister, Integra Life Sciences, Medline, Osiris Therapeutics, BioCompression Systems, Boyd Technologies, MiMedx and Wellsense.

AAWC Corporate Sponsorship provides lucrative benefits based on level of support, including the exclusive opportunity for industry sponsors to meet with AAWC officers and other key wound care industry leaders at quarterly Corporate Advisory Panel meetings. As stakeholders with a common purpose of helping patients, the panel focuses on education and public awareness, with the ultimate goal of elevating standards of wound care practice worldwide.

Additionally, through AAWC's strong, dedicated Healthcare Public Policy Committee, sponsors receive unbiased wound care information, alerts and support on matters of US government and regulatory affairs.

The Association's 2018 sponsorship campaign is underway. To learn more about the program, visit the AAWC website.

In related news, the first ever AAWC Pressure Ulcer (PrU) Summit is taking place February 9 - 10, 2018 in Atlanta, GA. The Summit brings together an international forum of leaders in wound care and pressure ulcer prevention and management to present the latest research in the field with an emphasis on clinical implementation. Learn more about the PrU Summit Program and the exciting opportunities for industry involvement.

ABOUT AAWC - AAWC is the leading, nonprofit membership organization in the US dedicated to inter-professional wound healing and tissue preservation. The Association's focus is on education, public policy, and the application of evidence-based wound care practice. AAWC offers membership and associated benefits to everyone involved in wound care, including clinicians and other healthcare professionals, patients, lay-caregivers, clinics/facilities, corporations, students, retirees, and advocates. There are numerous ways that one can make a difference at AAWC. Visit the AAWC website to learn more or complete an application.

