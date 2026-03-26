Association Law Group (ALG) Announces Major South Florida Expansion, Adding Over 100 New Clients and Expanding Offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton

MIAMI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Association Law Group (ALG), a leading South Florida law firm representing condominium and homeowners' associations, experienced significant growth to begin 2026 with the addition of 9 new attorneys, 12 staff members, and over 100 new association clients. To support its rapidly expanding team and client base, ALG is also increasing its physical footprint across South Florida expanding into more than 20,000 square feet of Class A office space across three strategic locations: Panorama Tower (Brickell, Miami), NuRiver Landing (Fort Lauderdale), and Two Town Center (Boca Raton). This expansion reflects ALG's long-term commitment to serving condominium and homeowners' associations with increased accessibility, resources, and responsiveness across the region.

As part of its continued expansion, ALG welcomed highly respected attorneys Michael Gongora, Adam Cervera, and Lilliana Farinas-Sabogal, further strengthening the firm's depth of experience and reputation in condominium and community association law. The firm also added seasoned litigation attorneys Craig Shapiro, Seth Wolfson, Thais Hernandez, and Felipe Diez, to handle breach of contract, insurance, 558 claims, and other construction disputes. Veteran transaction attorney Scott Dickinson rejoined the firm, as well as a new associate Kevin Pascual.

To start 2026, ALG was selected as legal counsel by some of South Florida's most prominent luxury communities and condominiums including Continuum on South Beach, St. Regis Bal Harbour, Aria Reserve, Seaway at Surf Club, and Paraiso Bay, as well as many other condominium and homeowners' associations throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

"ALG's growth reflects the confidence that leading communities, boards, and property managers place in our firm," said Ben Solomon, Esq., Managing Partner of ALG. "We have made significant investments in our talent and infrastructure to ensure ALG continues delivering exceptional legal services to all our association clients."

With its continued growth, ALG has positioned itself as one of the fastest growing and most preeminent association law firms in South Florida.

Association Law Group, P.L. (ALG) provides comprehensive legal services to condominium associations, homeowners' associations, and cooperative boards including governance guidance, collections, litigation, construction defect claims, covenant enforcement, and day-to-day operational counsel. For more information, please visit www.ALG-FIRM.com or call 305-938-6922.

SOURCE ALG