Association Law Group (ALG) Attorneys Ben Solomon and Jeff Cooperman Represent Top Luxury Towers

MIAMI, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Association Law Group (ALG) started by representing some of the worst financially hit HOAs and condos in South Florida at the time of the Great Recession, but now represents some of the top luxury brand condominium towers ever built. Among other clients, ALG is attorney for ultra-high end luxury buildings such as the Four Seasons Surf Club, Ritz Residences Miami Beach, SLS Brickell, Jade Signature, Muse, Echo Brickell, and Paramount Miami World Center, to name a few. Partner, Jeff Cooperman, also works with the boards of directors of condominium towers including The Bond (1080 Brickell), Brickell Heights, SLS Lux, Elysee, 87 Park, and Auberge Ft. Lauderdale.

"We deliver a highly personalized service to our clients and have great success in managing complex legal issues by working closely with boards and providing thoughtful, timely and strategic legal guidance. We work with a client base that is accustomed to priority attention and service, and our firm strives to exceed the highest of expectations with our hands-on approach," stated Mr. Cooperman.

Managing Partner, Ben Solomon, also serves as counsel for Panorama Tower (the tallest building in Florida at 85 stories), Harborview at Fisher Island, and the new Ritz Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles.

"We specialize in developer-controlled projects and often get involved early. Associations typically need extra legal help at the beginning when operations start up and the owners take over," commented Mr. Solomon.

ALG also represents hundreds of additional HOAs (including many master associations) and condominiums as general counsel, with a particular focus on collections and litigation. ALG has recovered over $200M in past due assessments and fees for clients and has successfully handled over 20,000 collection cases. The firm defers most fees and costs and collects the same from the responsible owner.

ALG is also a title agent and handles residential and commercial real estate transactions. The partners of the firm have closed billions of dollars' worth of loans, transactions, and other contracts for clients.

ALG plans to open a newly constructed law office in Brickell on the 52nd Floor of Panorama Tower later this year and has its second office in the Las Olas area of Fort Lauderdale. For more information on ALG, please contact the firm at [email protected] or visit www.ALG-FIRM.com.

