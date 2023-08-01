Association of African American Financial Advisors Reports Record Attendance At 2023 Regional Conference

Organization's flagship V.I.S.I.O.N. conference to be held Sept. 13-15 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of African American Financial Advisors ("AAAA" or the "Association"), a non-profit membership organization for Black/African American financial advisors, planners and other wealth management industry professionals, today announced record attendance at its AAAA 2023 Regional V.I.S.I.O.N. (Lite) Conference in New York City, in June. The Conference's Career Fair for Next Gen and Career Changers attracted more than 120 enthusiastic college students and over 150 licensed Black/African American financial professionals.

Christian Nwasike, MFP®, Chairman of the Board of the Association, said, "AAAA is pleased to report that our sold-out regional Conference in New York City this June successfully brought together Black/African American financial advisors and financial planners for an impactful gathering of peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing and professional networking. The Career Fair in particular drew dozens of students of all backgrounds from across the country, seeking to network with top financial institutions that understand the value ethnic diversity brings to the workplace. We surpassed our own expectations around attendance and am grateful to our corporate partners for their support of our mission."

According to data from the Association, actual Career Fair attendance was more than double the goal number, while attendance among licensed professionals surpassed expectations by 50%.

Insightful discussions for aspiring professionals

The Conference kicked off on Juneteenth, June 19, with a client symposium titled "A Celebration of Black Wealth" at Valbella at the Park, Manhattan. The event provided a platform for AAAA members to interact and engage with invited prospects, facilitating vibrant conversations around financial literacy, wealth creation, and sustaining financial prosperity within the African American community.

Several AAAA corporate partners participated in the Career Fair, sharing their organizational values and discussing why their companies provide an ideal work environment for aspiring professionals. The Conference also featured insightful panel discussions, professional development sessions, and keynote speeches covering various topics. Sessions covering essential topics such as "Refining the Focus: Mastering the Craft of a Top-tier Financial Advisor" and "Exploring Title Protection and Advocacy Challenges Faced by Black/African American Financial Advisors: Promoting Inclusivity and Equality in the Wealth Management Industry" were among the highlights.

Opportunities for learning were available throughout the Conference. On the final day, a keynote on "Leveraging Partner Relationships for Business Growth" was followed by an exploration of "Unlocking Opportunities for Black/African American Financial Advisors: Financial Planning Strategies and Prospecting in Sports and Entertainment." The conference concluded with a discussion on next-generation clients and diverse investors.

Alex David, CEO of Stifel independent Advisors, and incoming Chairman Emeritus of AAAA, concluded, "With about $6 trillion in Black/African American family wealth as of 2021, it is paramount the wealth management industry unlock the potential of Black financial advisors. There are more than 50,000 Black financial advisors today, and we stand by our goal to double that number with the peerless support of our corporate partners. We are delighted at the outcome of our regional Conference in New York City and look forward to connecting with industry partners and professionals Sept. 13-15 at Gaylord National Resort, National Harbor, Maryland."

About The Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA)

A non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and affiliated professionals, the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) was created to address the needs and concerns of African American Financial Professionals. AAAA works in alliance with academic leaders at HBCUs that support financial planning degree programs, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations. AAAA fosters the value of financial planning and advances the financial planning profession.

