Association of African American Financial Advisors to Host: 2019 Vision Conference in Detroit, Michigan From September 15-18, 2019

DETROIT, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of African American Financial Advisors is hosting its 2019 VISION CONFERENCE at the Crowne Plaza Detroit Downtown Riverfront Hotel from September 15-18, 2019.

Speakers include: Jane Elliott, Chuck Self, Pam Gibbs, Dr. Terrance Martin, Rickie Taylor, Dr. Nat Glover, Cheryl Ajamu, Gregory B. Simon, Jacqueline Campbell, Deloria Nelson, Chris Thuku, Cindy N. Foster, Andre Gavin, David Patchen, and others.

AAAA VISION ( V alue, I mpact, S ucceed, I nfluence, O ptimize, N ow) is a unique gathering of financial professionals who value the expertise, contributions, and collaboration of African Americans in the financial services profession. It is the premier annual gathering for African American/Black Financial Professionals. AAAA members and attendees have diverse levels of experience ranging from new entrepreneurs to seasoned and established professionals.

The mission of AAAA includes developing and fostering professional relationships amongst African American and other professionals working in the financial services industry.

The organization strives continuously to expose its' members to cutting edge trends and opportunities which will assist them in advancing their businesses and careers.

"We are excited about the opportunity to network with, learn from and mentor other African American Financial professionals. AAAA's annual VISION Conference is one of the largest peer to peer learning and sharing environments in the Financial Services industry where Black or African American Financial Advisors pick up ideas and best practices from their peers and industry experts, while also sharing the best ideas from their unique experiences in the industry. 2019 will be another amazing conference."



Register to secure your seat at: https://www.aaafainc.com/annual-conference .

