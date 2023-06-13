Association of African American Financial Advisors To Host Financial Professionals At Regional Conference in NYC, June 20-21

Career Fair for Next Gen and Career Changers to be held June 20

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of African American Financial Advisors ("AAAA" or the "Association"), a non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and other wealth management industry professionals, today announced the AAAA 2023 Regional V.I.S.I.O.N. (Lite) Conference, to be held on June 20, 2023. The event, including a Career Fair for Next Gen and Career Changers, will take place at the Marriott Marquis Manhattan in New York City.

The AAAA Career Fair is an opportunity designed for Black and African American professionals, empowering the next generation of diverse talent in financial services and wealth management. The unique event is specifically tailored for recent college graduates and individuals considering a career pivot to the wealth management sector. It offers an exceptional opportunity to connect with AAAA's corporate members, including leading financial institutions committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. Members of the media are invited to attend the Career Fair taking place on June 20 at the Marriott Marquis Manhattan, but must register with AAAA's public relations agency Haven Tower Group.

Christian Nwasike, MFP®, Chairman of the Board of the Association, said, "AAAA's corporate members understand the value that ethnic diversity brings to the workplace and are actively seeking to recruit promising talent from underrepresented groups. The Career Fair provides a platform for these companies to connect with passionate individuals ready to shape the future of finance. We look forward to forging new connections and bringing the best talent and firms together in New York City."

"We are thrilled to host the AAAA Career Fair as part of our regional conference," said Alex David, CEO of Stifel independent Advisors, and incoming Chairman Emeritus of AAAA. "This event presents a special opportunity for talented individuals to connect with industry leaders and explore exciting career prospects in wealth management. We encourage reporters to attend and witness the transformative power of diversity in shaping the future of finance."

Job opportunities, career guidance

The Association confirmed Wednesday that it has registered more than 250 attendees for the Conference, which will include two days of panels, networking sessions, and opportunities to explore topics around diversity in wealth management as well as advice on career success from veteran wealth managers. During the two-day conference, attendees will have the chance to build connections with industry leaders and potential employers from renowned firms. They also will be offered opportunities to discover numerous job openings across various financial sectors, ranging from entry-level positions to more advanced roles.

A non-profit membership organization for African American financial advisors and affiliated professionals, the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) was created to address the needs and concerns of African American Financial Professionals. AAAA works in alliance with academic leaders at HBCUs that support financial planning degree programs, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations. AAAA fosters the value of financial planning and advances the financial planning profession.

