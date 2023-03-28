Association of Biochemistry Educators to Use Bricks Create Platform for Digital Learning Experiences

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScholarRx, a leading provider of digital medical education tools, is excited to announce a partnership with the Association of Biochemistry Educators (ABE). This collaboration will allow the ABE to use ScholarRx's innovative Bricks Create platform to build engaging digital learning experiences for biochemistry students and educators worldwide.

Bricks Create allows educators to create custom, interactive learning modules, called Bricks, using a simple authoring interface. With Bricks Create, the ABE will be able to develop and publish high-quality educational content that meets the needs of students and educators in the biochemistry field.

The new digital learning resources created through this partnership will be available to all members of the ABE, as well as to students and educators worldwide through the new ScholarRx Brick Exchange. These resources will help to improve the quality of biochemistry education and enhance the skills and knowledge of students and educators in this field.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Association of Biochemistry Educators," said Dr. Tao Le, CEO of ScholarRx. "The ABE is a respected and influential organization in the field of biochemistry education, and we are excited to work with them to create innovative and effective digital learning experiences that can be shared with students and educators around the world."

"The Association of Biochemistry Educators is excited to be partnering with ScholarRx to build new, engaging digital learning experiences," said David S. Franklin, PhD, President of the ABE. "We believe that this partnership will help to advance the field of biochemistry education and support the professional development of educators in this field."

This partnership is an exciting step forward in the field of biochemistry education, and we look forward to seeing the impact it will have on students and educators worldwide.

About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx recently launched the Brick Exchange, the first global shared curriculum exchange for health professionals, designed to empower faculty and medical schools to rapidly build and deploy high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

About ABE: The ABE was formed in 2009 from the education interest group of the Association of Graduate and Medical Departments of Biochemistry. The ABE became an independent non-profit in 2016. The organization consists of over 160 members from schools of medicine, pharmacy, and dentistry and meets biennially to discuss innovations in biochemistry teaching to health professions students and to share ideas about education scholarship.

