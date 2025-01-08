Association of Bioscience Financial Officers Announces Preliminary Program for 2025 National Conference in San Diego May 27-30

The Theme for the 2025 ABFO National Conference is "More Than Just Numbers," and It Will Explore Topics Such as The Power of Artificial Intelligence, Investor Relations Excellence, Fundraising and Cash Flow Management, M&A and IPO Success Stories, Current Global Economic Trends, Leadership and Capital Allocation Strategies



The 3-Day Event Offers Up to 18 hours of CPE

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bioscience Financial Officers (ABFO) today announced the preliminary program for its 2025 National Conference, which is set to take place May 27-30 at the Omni Hotel in San Diego. As the premiere and largest gathering for CFOs and those who aspire to be CFOs in the bioscience industry, the annual conference will include sessions with renowned speakers, continuous networking opportunities with financial and accounting thought leaders, high-caliber panels offering valuable insights from successful industry experts, social events, and focused breakout sessions. The 2025 ABFO National Conference is the only annual event designed for financial leaders in the life sciences industry and offers unique opportunities to enhance careers and company operations in this field.

Through the theme of "More Than Just Numbers," the annual conference will feature:

Moderated Q&A Session with Drew Brees , former NFL Quarterback for the New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers, 2009 Super Bowl MVP and Cofounder of the Brees Dream Foundation

, former NFL Quarterback for the New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers, 2009 Super Bowl MVP and Cofounder of the Brees Dream Foundation Keynote Presentation by Joe Quinlan , Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist, Merrill Wealth Management, Bank of America, focused on current global economic trends

, Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist, Merrill Wealth Management, Bank of America, focused on current global economic trends Keynote Presentation by John Foley , Legendary Solo Pilot of the Blue Angels Flight Team and Best-Selling Author, centered on The Glad To Be Here® Mindset

, Legendary Solo Pilot of the Blue Angels Flight Team and Best-Selling Author, centered on The Glad To Be Here® Mindset Fireside Chat with Joe Kudla , Founder and CEO of Vuori, one of the fastest growing brands in the world

https://abfoconference.org/2025-abfo-conference-registration/

https://www.abfointernational.org/2025/2025Agenda.html

https://abfoconference.org/2025conference/

The ABFO National Conference is sponsored by Aon, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, EY, Oxford Finance, Capital Advisors Group, Condor, Coupa, DFIN, Marsh, Cooley, Goodwin and supported by Russo Partners.

