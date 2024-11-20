Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) and Lilly Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Addressing the Most Significant Points of Patient Loss Along the Precision Oncology Care Pathway

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCC has collaborated with Eli Lilly and Company to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) aimed at funding Quality Improvement (QI) and Implementation Science (IS) initiatives to reduce clinical care gaps for patients with solid tumors. The RFP invites community hospital-based programs and physician group practices to apply for individual grant requests up to $150,000 to address the most significant points of patient loss along the precision oncology care pathway. In total, Lilly will provide $1 million in funding for these QI grants.

"Precision medicine requires a deep understanding of the nuances of tumor molecular testing, but also a systematic plan for implementation and integration into everyday practice," said ACCC member Stacy Cohen, MD. "Through this grant program, ACCC member programs and practices are offered a unique opportunity to explore quality improvement initiatives that expedite the implementation and sustainability of precision oncology efforts within their own health systems."

"Lilly is excited to collaborate with ACCC on this funding initiative aimed at developing sustainable solutions for existing barriers and inefficiencies in biomarker testing and healthcare delivery," said Anthony "Nino" Sireci, MD, MSc, Head of Diagnostics Development & Commercialization, Eli Lilly and Company. "We anticipate this funding will dramatically improve biomarker-informed cancer care at community cancer centers across the country."

This grant program invites oncology programs to develop and implement QI initiatives that address specific clinical practice gaps within their local care settings. Each proposal should identify site-specific challenges and outline clear, actionable strategies to overcome these barriers, with a focus on delivering direct improvements in patient care. The proposals must include a description of how the intervention will impact patient outcomes and include plans for sustainability (e.g., integration with an electronic medical record system), scalability (e.g., plan for dissemination/applicability beyond the proposed institution), and feasibility to ensure timely completion within the designated project period.

The opportunity to submit a proposal in response to the RFP is only available to ACCC-member cancer programs and practices. Deadline for proposal submission is January 15, 2025. All responses to this RFP are to be submitted online through the Lilly Grant Office grant application system at https://portal.lillygrantoffice.com.

For more information and to view the RFP, visit the webpage here.

