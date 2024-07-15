Association of Cancer Care Centers Announces New Executive Director: Meagan O'Neill

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a nationwide search, the Board of Trustees of the Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) announced today the selection of Meagan O. O'Neill, MS, to be the new Executive Director. In the 50-year history of ACCC, O'Neill will serve as only the third Executive Director and the first woman in the role.

ACCC, the leading education and advocacy organization for multidisciplinary oncology professionals, represents over 1,700 cancer programs across the country and over 40,000 members of the cancer care team.

"For 50 years, oncology professionals have turned to ACCC for resources and advocacy, so they in turn could provide their patients with the best possible care," said O' Neill. "It's an honor to continue this legacy and the organization's service to the profession and the individuals."

O'Neill previously co-led the Oncology Services Practice for ECG Management Consultants (ECG), a nationally known healthcare consultancy. Through her work at ECG, O'Neill worked alongside numerous ACCC member programs on operational improvement, performance transformation, and program planning initiatives.

"ACCC's mission is to lead and ignite transformative, high quality, and equitable cancer care for all patients through education, advocacy, and collaborative excellence," said ACCC President Nadine J. Barrett, PhD. "As ACCC celebrates its 50th anniversary and plans for the next 50 years of advancement in oncology prevention, detection and treatment, Meagan will be instrumental in collaborating with the Board and the membership on that mission."

O'Neill will assume the helm of the association from Christian Downs, who served in the position for over 20 years. Downs will remain with ACCC as senior consultant, working on new strategic initiatives for the organization, while also providing a smooth leadership transition to O'Neill.

The Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) is the leading education and advocacy organization for the cancer care community. Founded in 1974, ACCC is a powerful network of 40,000 multidisciplinary practitioners representing 1,700 hospitals and practices nationwide. It represents members of the cancer care team from various care delivery settings, including comprehensive cancer programs, health systems, academic centers, community cancer programs, and private practices. ACCC provides resources, support, and collaboration opportunities to enhance cancer care delivery and improve patient outcomes.

SOURCE Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC)